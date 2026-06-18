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Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas.
Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas. (Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

Jason Whitlock: Gregg Popovich's 'Communist' Politics Gave Spurs Star a 'Victim' Mentality

 By Johnathan Jones  June 18, 2026 at 7:15am
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San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is a communist with a victim mentality, and retired Spurs coach Gregg Popovich deserves much of the blame.

That is the argument sports commentator Jason Whitlock made this week as criticism of Wembanyama continued to mount after the Spurs lost the NBA Finals.

Wembanyama entered the season widely viewed as the future face of the NBA. Many basketball fans finished the postseason with a different opinion of the towering player.

The 22-year-old French superstar spent much of the playoffs drawing criticism for his attitude and conduct on and off the court.

Do you agree with Jason Whitlock?

Across NBA media and social media, Wembanyama was repeatedly accused of being a dirty player.

Critics also ripped into him for avoiding media availability or transparency after some losses.

He also made no effort to acknowledge “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Finals games.

Related:
Video: New York Fans Jeer, Throw Trash at Spurs' Wembanyama Outside Team Hotel After Historic NBA Finals Collapse

Over the last week, analysts from ESPN to independent voices on X reached a similar conclusion — that Wembanyama entered the postseason as one of the league’s most popular young stars and finished it as one of its least-liked players.

Whitlock believes there is a reason for that transformation.

The former ESPN host said the roots of Wembanyama’s attitude can be traced directly to Popovich, who now works in the Spurs front office.

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Whitlock argued that years under Popovich’s influence had warped the young star’s worldview.

“This guy is a punk. I blame Gregg Popovich for what Victor Wembanyama has become — ‘Victim’ Wembanyama,” Whitlock said.

 

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A post shared by Jason Whitlock (@realjasonwhitlock)

He added, “Victor Wembanyama entered this season and said he’s going to be different, he wants to compete with everybody. He’s old-school, but he’s gone too far, and he’s just a dirty player, and he’s given me French fatigue, particularly as it relates to the national anthem.”

“He’s just a dirty, cheap, petulant, spoiled… no gratitude, no appreciation for America. He’s a communist like Gregg Popovich,” Whitlock concluded.

Popovich has become known as much for his political views as his coaching success.

On the court, Popovich built one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history.

He led San Antonio to five NBA championships in 15 years and nearly captured a sixth title in 2013.

The Spurs came within one possession of winning that championship before losing a dramatic seven-game NBA Finals series.

Off the court and later in his career, Popovich increasingly used the postgame microphone to bash America, conservatives, and President Donald Trump.

In 2017, during Trump’s first term, Popovich declared, “Our country is an embarrassment.”

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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