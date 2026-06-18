Jason Whitlock: Gregg Popovich's 'Communist' Politics Gave Spurs Star a 'Victim' Mentality

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is a communist with a victim mentality, and retired Spurs coach Gregg Popovich deserves much of the blame.

That is the argument sports commentator Jason Whitlock made this week as criticism of Wembanyama continued to mount after the Spurs lost the NBA Finals.

Wembanyama entered the season widely viewed as the future face of the NBA. Many basketball fans finished the postseason with a different opinion of the towering player.

A highlight reel of Victor Wembanyama’s dirty/reckless plays. All in one playoff run. Gifted athlete, lacks maturity. pic.twitter.com/uxIAItdaRH — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 15, 2026

The 22-year-old French superstar spent much of the playoffs drawing criticism for his attitude and conduct on and off the court.

From the moment Wemby started claiming “I’m in your head” Knicks outscored Spurs 87-69 Wemby scored 14 points and was 4-17 from the field pic.twitter.com/2xiStr02Pb — Marc Luino (@GiraffeNeckMarc) June 11, 2026

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Across NBA media and social media, Wembanyama was repeatedly accused of being a dirty player.

Critics also ripped into him for avoiding media availability or transparency after some losses.

He also made no effort to acknowledge “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Finals games.

Victor Wembanyama once again crosses his arms during the US National Anthem ahead of Game 5. pic.twitter.com/xPmjXTo7Hh — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) June 14, 2026

Over the last week, analysts from ESPN to independent voices on X reached a similar conclusion — that Wembanyama entered the postseason as one of the league’s most popular young stars and finished it as one of its least-liked players.

Whitlock believes there is a reason for that transformation.

The former ESPN host said the roots of Wembanyama’s attitude can be traced directly to Popovich, who now works in the Spurs front office.

In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Whitlock argued that years under Popovich’s influence had warped the young star’s worldview.

“This guy is a punk. I blame Gregg Popovich for what Victor Wembanyama has become — ‘Victim’ Wembanyama,” Whitlock said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Whitlock (@realjasonwhitlock)

He added, “Victor Wembanyama entered this season and said he’s going to be different, he wants to compete with everybody. He’s old-school, but he’s gone too far, and he’s just a dirty player, and he’s given me French fatigue, particularly as it relates to the national anthem.”

“He’s just a dirty, cheap, petulant, spoiled… no gratitude, no appreciation for America. He’s a communist like Gregg Popovich,” Whitlock concluded.

Popovich has become known as much for his political views as his coaching success.

On the court, Popovich built one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history.

He led San Antonio to five NBA championships in 15 years and nearly captured a sixth title in 2013.

The Spurs came within one possession of winning that championship before losing a dramatic seven-game NBA Finals series.

Off the court and later in his career, Popovich increasingly used the postgame microphone to bash America, conservatives, and President Donald Trump.

In 2017, during Trump’s first term, Popovich declared, “Our country is an embarrassment.”

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