Jaw-Dropping Clip: Walz Claims He Could Kick Men's, Women's A**es Then Run Away if He Needs To

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, August 2024: Vote for Democrats, Republicans are weird.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, March 2025: Y’know, everyone who’s questioning my masculinity because I use a straw, I could “kick their a**” or run away if I need to.

Yes, apparently, the bottom half of the Harris-Walz ticket is still out there, reminding us of why the “joy/weird” campaign didn’t work last year. The Minnesota governor was on California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s podcast on Tuesday — a show which, even though it’s gone through just a handful of episodes thus far, has proved to be a fount of endless humor.

And, really, it sounds like the setup for a “Saturday Night Live” sketch: Walz and Newsom discussed masculinity, which they conceded there was a perception of a lack of on the left side. I’d say more than a perception, but hey — prove me wrong, fellas.

After Walz asked whether “we appear weak,” Newsom responded that “Bill Clinton said it better than anyone years ago … the American people always support strong and wrong versus weak and right.”

Yes, because if there’s one example of masculinity the Democrats want to be emulating these days, it’s William Jefferson Clinton, plausibly accused rapist and serial sexual harasser. One didn’t have time to belabor that, however, because there was more outrageous stuff to come.

“And not that I spend much time thinking about this, and it just baffled me how much time they spent trying to attack me that I wasn’t, like, masculine enough in their vision,” Walz said.

“I saw Fox News did a couple of days because I used a straw — and I’m like, ‘Hell, man, what am I — how else do you drink a milkshake?’-type of thing. But they focused on it obsessively,” Walz continued, not at all focusing on this obsessively.

“I think — again, [this is] their obsession, their weirdness — we buy their frame on these issues of sexuality … but their whole thing was is that they spent all their time, these guys, on Fox News, that Walz is gay, he’s not masculine, you know, he doesn’t coach football the way he should. What do you think about this?” Walz asked, calling it “misogyny here that’s happening.”

Wait, Walz is admitting he identifies as female? I mean, that’s the only way one could be misogynist against him: It literally means hatred of women, so, I mean … you do the math.

Anyway, Newsom blathered on about how “we’ve had this dialectic even prior to the #MeToo movement,” which prompted Walz to ask, “How do you fight it?”

He didn’t mean figuratively, mind you.

“I think I could kick most of their a**. I do think that,” he said.

He followed that with this gem: “I know I can outrun them. But I don’t know if we’re going to fall into that place where we want to challenge you to a, you know, a WWE fight here type of thing.”

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.







By the way, for those of you who hadn’t gotten the memo, WWE fights are fake. Just like Tim Walz’s masculinity. But in case there’s a real fight, at least he can outrun you.

Also by the way, and not to belabor the point here, but some of his critics on Fox News included women. So he’s bragging about how he can whup their posteriors and outrun them if he can’t on Gavin Newsom’s podcast. Remember, though, Republicans are the real weird ones.

Mind you, these are two of the best the Democrats have to offer. They’re supposed to represent the party’s new brand of masculinity.

They’re the ones branding Donald Trump, J.D. Vance, and the rest of GOPdom as weird. One of them can’t stop braying about his masculinity while saying people questioning his toughness are “misogynists” and threatening to beat them up, including (by dint of his refusal to exclude them) the women — and to run away if he can’t — and the other is laughing about it.

Please, do keep this podcast up, Gov. Newsom. And keep inviting the governor of Minnesota on. You and Tim Walz have nothing to lose but 1) votes and 2) whatever manhood you may have left.

