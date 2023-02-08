Parler Share
News

Jawdrop: Biden Starts Arguing with Own Party During Middle of SOTU

 By Richard Moorhead  February 7, 2023 at 8:07pm
Parler Share

Did Biden get booed by his own party?

President Joe Biden appeared to defend the use of natural gas and oil during Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

“We’re still going to need oil and gas for a while,” Biden said during a monologue about American energy infrastructure.

The remark drew applause from some Republican members of Congress.

Trending:
Republican Shouts 3 Words at the Top of His Lungs After Biden Mentions Fentanyl Deaths

The same remark drew “boos” from some Democratic members of the audience.

Is Joe Biden a disgrace to America?

The “boos” in response to Biden’s limited defense of fossil fuels were significant.

Biden later outlined a timeline of “at least a decade” in which the United States would need fossil fuels.

Related:
Mainstream Media Fact Checkers Had No Choice but to Call Out Biden's Multiple 'Misleading' SOTU Claims

Biden also attacked energy companies he referred to as “Big Oil” in the speech, criticizing their profits amid the unstable gas prices that have accompanied his presidency.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




GOP Loses Control of State House to Democrats Three Months After November Midterm Elections
Exterminator Stunned by What He Found in Client's Walls, Pics Show the Shocking Find
Cameras Catch Mitt Romney in Heated Dispute with Fellow Republican Just Before SOTU
Tyre Nichols' Parents Trusted Biden to Honor Them at SOTU, Then He Humiliated Their Son in Public
Jawdrop: Biden Starts Arguing with Own Party During Middle of SOTU
See more...

Conversation