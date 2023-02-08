Parler Share
President Joe Biden had a moment during Tuesday's State of the Union address where he appeared to argue with members of the Democratic party.
President Joe Biden had a moment during Tuesday's State of the Union address where he appeared to argue with members of the Democratic party. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Jawdrop: Biden Starts Arguing with Own Party During Middle of SOTU

 By Richard Moorhead  February 7, 2023 at 8:07pm
Did Biden get booed by his own party?

President Joe Biden appeared to defend the use of natural gas and oil during Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

“We’re still going to need oil and gas for a while,” Biden said during a monologue about American energy infrastructure.

The remark drew applause from some Republican members of Congress.

The same remark drew “boos” from some Democratic members of the audience.

The “boos” in response to Biden’s limited defense of fossil fuels were significant.

Biden later outlined a timeline of “at least a decade” in which the United States would need fossil fuels.

Biden also attacked energy companies he referred to as “Big Oil” in the speech, criticizing their profits amid the unstable gas prices that have accompanied his presidency.

