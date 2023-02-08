Jawdrop: Biden Starts Arguing with Own Party During Middle of SOTU

Did Biden get booed by his own party?

President Joe Biden appeared to defend the use of natural gas and oil during Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

“We’re still going to need oil and gas for a while,” Biden said during a monologue about American energy infrastructure.

The remark drew applause from some Republican members of Congress.

“We’re still going to need oil and gas for a while,” Biden says as Republicans stand to their feet and cheer. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 8, 2023

The same remark drew “boos” from some Democratic members of the audience.

POTUS: The climate crisis doesn’t care if your state is red or blue. It is an existential threat…I’m proud of how America is at last stepping up to the challenge ADLIBBED: We’re still going to need oil and gas for a while, but *AUDIENCE BOOS* But there’s so much more to do — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) February 8, 2023

The “boos” in response to Biden’s limited defense of fossil fuels were significant.

Biden: “We’re going to need oil and gas for a while.” Dems: Boooooooooo!!!pic.twitter.com/JSAXWThQ1q — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 8, 2023

Biden later outlined a timeline of “at least a decade” in which the United States would need fossil fuels.

BIDEN: “We’re gonna need oil for at least another decade.” pic.twitter.com/kWSMqkIjVG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 8, 2023

Biden also attacked energy companies he referred to as “Big Oil” in the speech, criticizing their profits amid the unstable gas prices that have accompanied his presidency.

