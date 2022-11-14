Jay Leno Admitted to Burn Center After Serious Car Injury

Jay Leno has been hospitalized with burns to his face after a fire Saturday at the garage where he stores his cars.

Fire scorched the left side of Leno’s face, but did not damage his eye or ear on that side, according to TMZ.

He was taken by ambulance to the burn ward at Grossman Burn Center.

The former host of “The Tonight Show” issued a statement to Variety.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” he said.

“Jay Leno Seriously Burned in Car Fire…Jay was in the L.A. garage where he stores his cars on Sunday when one of the cars erupted into flames without warning… the flames burned the left side of Jay’s face”https://t.co/3xnUgJoM1b — Steve Lookner (@lookner) November 14, 2022

Aimee Bennett, a hospital representative said Leno was being treated for “burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend,” according to CNN.

“He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes,” Bennett said in the statement, according to The Washington Post.

“He wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in ‘the best burn center in the United States,’” she said.

The Burbank Fire Department said it responded to a medical emergency Leno’s garage at 12:28 p.m. Saturday, according to NBC.

In July, duPont Registry estimated Leno’s collection of cars was worth over $50 million.

It was not announced which of Leno’s collection of classic cars was damaged in the fire.

The 72-year-old had been scheduled to perform at a financial conference in Las Vegas Sunday night but an email to Forum 2022 attendees from The Financial Brand said he could not perform, according to People Magzine.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” the email stated. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

In 2016, Leno tested a drag-racing vehicle for his show “Leno’s Garage” only to have the vehicle rollover.

“Well that was certainly exciting,” Leno said then, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “It doesn’t get more exciting than that.”

