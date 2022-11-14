Parler Share
Comedian Jay Leno poses in front of a 1979 Ford F-150 pickup, in the style of one owned by Walmart founder Sam Walton, on Aug. 20 during the 27th annual Woodward Dream Cruise, in Royal Oak, Michigan. (JEFF KOWALSKY - AFP / Getty Images)

Jay Leno Admitted to Burn Center After Serious Car Injury

 By Jack Davis  November 14, 2022 at 4:46pm
Jay Leno has been hospitalized with burns to his face after a fire Saturday at the garage where he stores his cars.

Fire scorched the left side of Leno’s face, but did not damage his eye or ear on that side, according to TMZ.

He was taken by ambulance to the burn ward at Grossman Burn Center.

The former host of “The Tonight Show” issued a statement to Variety.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” he said.

Aimee Bennett, a hospital representative said Leno was being treated for “burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend,” according to CNN.

“He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes,” Bennett said in the statement, according to The Washington Post.

Do you think that 'The Tonight Show' was better with Leno?

“He wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in ‘the best burn center in the United States,’” she said.

The Burbank Fire Department said it responded to a medical emergency Leno’s garage at 12:28 p.m. Saturday, according to NBC.

In July, duPont Registry estimated Leno’s collection of cars was worth over $50 million.

It was not announced which of Leno’s collection of classic cars was damaged in the fire.

The 72-year-old had been scheduled to perform at a financial conference in Las Vegas Sunday night but an email to Forum 2022 attendees from The Financial Brand said he could not perform, according to People Magzine.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” the email stated. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

In 2016, Leno tested a drag-racing vehicle for his show “Leno’s Garage” only to have the vehicle rollover.

“Well that was certainly exciting,” Leno said then, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “It doesn’t get more exciting than that.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
