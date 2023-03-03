Jay Leno Shows Off His 'Brand New Face' on Kelly Clarkson Show After Horrific Burn Accident

Entertainer Jay Leno showed off his “brand new face” Wednesday during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Leno had been working on a 1907 vehicle on Nov. 12, 2022, when it caught fire, severely burning his face. In January, he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he also suffered multiple broken bones from a motorcycle accident.

On Wednesday, the 72-year-old Leno was making light of his injuries.

“You look great,” Clarkson told him.

“This is a brand new face,” Leno stated.

Leno bounced between explaining what took place and making fun of it.

“It’s unbelievable. It is. It’s unbelievable. What happened, I was working on a car and I got a face full of gasoline. And it caught fire,” he said.

“I had been eating a Flaming Hot Dorito when I bit into it and it set my face on fire,” he said then.

Gesturing to his face, Leno said, “It was all third-degree burns. It was pretty bad. It was pretty bad.”

Are you a fan of Jay Leno? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 89% (1464 Votes) No: 11% (190 Votes)

“You can’t tell at all,” Clarkson said.

“No, you think there’d be a zipper here or something,” Leno said.







“No, this is like a brand-new face. Only for the second time in my career am I the new face of comedy. I got it once in the ’80s and now I get it again,” he said.

He then gestured to his left ear.

“That’s a brand new ear,” he said.

He later mocked his two accidents as “a great way to lose weight. First you burn off the calories, and then you go on a crash diet on your motorcycle, and I dropped 20 pounds,” according to TVInsider.

#JayLeno is revealing his post-accident face after suffering third-degree burns. pic.twitter.com/MrNLjvqVkO — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) March 2, 2023

On the show, Leno presented nurses who cared for him with a trip to the Bahamas.

“When I first saw Jay, I was a little uneasy,” Dr. Peter Grossman, who treated Leno, said, according to the Huffington Post.

“Because when I saw him, he was a little bit more significantly burned than I had hoped. Knowing that it’s Jay Leno, and a face that everybody recognizes, there’s a little bit of angst going on there,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.