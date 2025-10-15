JB Pritzker Threatens ICE Agents with Prosecution, Says Dems Will Come for Them When They Regain Power

Agents enforcing immigration law could feel the power of Democratic Party punishments after the Trump administration ends, Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and members of Customs and Border Protection have stirred opposition among Democrats by arresting illegal immigrants in a Chicago sweep.

“The tables will turn someday,” Pritzker said in a video posted to X.

“These people should recognize that maybe they’re not gonna get prosecuted today, although we’re looking at doing that, but they may get prosecuted after the Trump administration for the things that they did because the statute of limitations won’t have run,” he said.

BREAKING – JB Pritzker is now threatening ICE agents, saying that if Republicans lose power in 2028, the next Democrat president will prosecute them. pic.twitter.com/adCVWHFQqi — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 14, 2025

Pritzker said immigration authorities were acting “within the law” prior to the Trump administration.

“Now, they’re acting like a bunch of thugs and taking away people’s free speech rights,” he stated.

“They’re taking away people’s rights, you know, by not identifying themselves; they’re coming in with masks on. They’re coming in with unidentified vehicles.

Will Democrats' fixation on illegals cost them more elections in the midterms? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (295 Votes) No: 2% (6 Votes)

“These are all things that need to be taken up again by an inspector general or somebody investigating at the federal level because they have immunity at the state level, but we’re looking at how we might be able to hold them responsible despite the fact of federal immunity.”

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin lashed out at Pritzker’s comments, according to Newsweek.

“Gov. Pritzker threatening to prosecute law enforcement for enforcing the law and arresting murderers, pedophiles, rapists, drug traffickers, and gang members is disgusting. He’s smeared our law enforcement calling them thugs, but to millions of Americans — including those victimized by criminal illegal aliens — they are heroes,” she said.

“His conduct is directly contributing to domestic terrorists attacking our brave law enforcement. He is going to get someone killed with this trash.”

Foreign terrorists and Mexican cartels are WAGING WAR on our law enforcement. DHS will not be deterred by these threats and calls on sanctuary state and local leaders to cease policies that embolden criminals.@TriciaOhio pic.twitter.com/Gr1LOSOYhI — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 15, 2025

DHS announced that it is not only fighting politicians on the streets of Chicago, saying, it has “credible intelligence indicating that Mexican criminals, in coordination with domestic extremist groups have placed targeted bounties” on immigration agents.

The release said, gangs have issued “explicit instructions to U.S.-based sympathetics, including street gangs in Chicago, to monitor, harass, and assassinate federal agents.”

“These criminal networks are not just resisting the rule of law, they are waging an organized campaign of terror against the brave men and women who protect our borders and communities,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said.

“Our agents are facing ambushes, drone surveillance, and death threats, all because they dare to enforce the laws passed by Congress. We will not back down from these threats, and every criminal, terrorist, and illegal alien will face American justice.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.