TreVeyon Henderson holds the top of the trophy as Vice President JD Vance holds the base of the trophy that separated as President Donald Trump welcomed the 2025 College Football National Champions, the Ohio State University football team, to the White House, Monday. (Alex Brandon / AP)

JD Vance Announces Hilarious Reason He Helped 'Destroy' Football Title Trophy at White House

 By Randy DeSoto  April 14, 2025 at 5:51pm
Vice President J.D. Vance exhibited a sense of humor after an embarrassing moment Monday in front of the national champion Ohio State Buckeyes football team.

The team had been invited to the White House to celebrate their win in the NCAA college football championship over Notre Dame in January.

Vance, who is an Ohio State University alum, took the stage and tried to pick up the championship trophy, but the base separated from the top and fell to the ground, making for a very awkward situation.

Many on social media thought Vance had broken the trophy, not realizing it consists of two parts: the trophy and the base.

Vance played along, posting in response, “I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it.”

A close-up of the trophy shows how it is designed to separate.

Would Kamala Harris have handled something like this as well as J.D. Vance did?

That fact can also be seen during the trophy awarding ceremony in February, when multiple members of the team removed the trophy from its base and hoisted it over their heads.

Regardless of the mishap happening nearby, President Donald Trump seemed to continue to enjoy the ceremony.

He could be seen chatting away with players, having just received a helmet and No. 47 jersey from the team.

Related:
Daniel Penny Accepts Invitation from JD Vance

During the ceremony, Trump quipped regarding Buckeye quarterback Will Howard, “Ohh, he’s gonna be so rich.”

The president also wondered after greeting running back TreVeyon Henderson, “You think I could beat him in a race? I dunno.”

