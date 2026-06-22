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Vice President J.D. Vance speaks during a quadrilateral meeting between the U.S., Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar at the Lake Lucerne Summit, aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict at the Buergenstock Resort, Lake Lucerne, on June 21, 2026, near Stansstad, Switzerland.
Vice President J.D. Vance speaks during a quadrilateral meeting between the U.S., Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar at the Lake Lucerne Summit, aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict at the Buergenstock Resort, Lake Lucerne, on June 21, 2026, near Stansstad, Switzerland. (Nathan Howard - Pool / Getty Images)

JD Vance Announces 'Major' Breakthrough in Iran Negotiations: 'A Very, Very Good Day'

 By Jack Davis  June 22, 2026 at 6:08am
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Vice President J.D. Vance said that the first day of talks between the United States and Iran to end the conflict between the two countries made progress.

Talks began Sunday in Switzerland.

“Yesterday was a very, very good day,” Vance said Monday in a video posted to X.

“We made a lot of good progress. We did exactly what we wanted to do, which is accomplish four things for the American people,” he said.

Vance said one goal of the talks was to “build a mechanism for keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.”

“It is open. We’ve seen of course gas prices, oil prices come down,” he said, noting that the goal of this phase of the agreement was to find a way to resolve conflicts before they escalate.

Do you trust JD Vance to handle negotiations with Iran?

“The Iranians have agreed to invite IAEA inspectors back into their country. That is a major milestone for the American people, and the first step in permanently denuclearizing — permanently ending a nuclear weapons program in Iran,” Vance said.

Vance said there were touches of drama in the negotiations.

“Yes, there was a little bit of threatening, there was a little bit of whining, but at the end of the day, the talks continued, and we made great progress,” Vance said, according to CNBC.

Vance said he believes that communication can prevent escalation in the Middle East.

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“We want a regional ceasefire. We want Hezbollah to stop firing at our friends in Israel. We want Israelis to be able to live in peace. We also want to make sure that, when things happen, they don’t spiral into a broader escalation, and so we’ve been, I think, very good at setting up what we’re calling a deconfliction mechanism,” he continued.

Vance said that Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, proposed “a very interesting solution” along with Qatari negotiators that gives the U.S. a say in unfreezing Iranian assets.

“What Jared and the Qataris and the entire team here in Bürgenstock accomplished is to me a classic Trump deal, where if Iranian assets are ever unfrozen, they’re going to go to make American farmers richer and to feed the Iranian people,” Vance said.

“That’s a very, very good and very classic Trump deal. That’s great for our people, great for the people of Iran, and fundamentally, again, will contribute to this regional security architecture that we’ve built,” he said.

A senior U.S. diplomat said negotiators planned to work overnight Sunday, according to NBC News.

“We’ve had robust discussions on all elements of the nuclear deal,” the official said. “We plan to continue working through each of these issues and using today’s work as a starting point for ongoing technical talks going forward.”

Qatar posted a statement on X summing up the day of talks.

It noted that “to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz,” Iran and the U.S. have developed a process for talking over each incident.

“Technical talks will continue for the remainder of the week at the Bürgenstock resort on all issues. The mediating parties will continue to do their utmost to ensure that the negotiations continue to be conducted in a constructive atmosphere with the aim of reaching a final deal,” the statement said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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