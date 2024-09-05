JD Vance Has Blistering Reaction to Liz Cheney's Endorsement of Kamala Harris: 'It's the Best Thing in the World'

The American Founders understood that nearly every war erodes freedom while redistributing both wealth and power upward.

“Of all the enemies to public liberty war is, perhaps, the most to be dreaded, because it comprises and develops the germ of every other. War is the parent of armies; from these proceed debts and taxes; and armies, and debts, and taxes are the known instruments for bringing the many under the domination of the few,” James Madison wrote in 1795.

With echoes of Madison reverberating through the crowd, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, the 2024 Republican vice-presidential nominee, declared to an audience of conservative populists on Wednesday that he welcomed the warmongering former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney’s decision to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as “the best thing in the world.”

Note that Vance did not dismiss Cheney’s endorsement of Harris as irrelevant. Instead, he embraced it.

Vance made that comment in Mesa, Arizona, during a conversation with Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk, per The Arizona Republic.

Cheney, former Republican representative from Wyoming, endorsed Harris on Wednesday in North Carolina, according to CNN.

The then-congresswoman, of course, became the public face of the federal government’s tyrannical persecution campaign against former President Donald Trump and his supporters following the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

Wyoming Republicans rewarded Cheney with a resounding defeat in the 2022 primary.

Cheney, of course, is the daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney, one of the architects of a catastrophic neocon foreign policy that resulted in the 2003 Iraq War — launched under the false pretense that Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction — as well as the decades-long war in Afghanistan, which ended in a humiliating and fatal 2021 withdrawal by President Joe Biden.

If justice prevails, then history will relegate both Cheneys, along with other Republican establishment warmongers, to the proverbial ash heap.

Vance undoubtedly had these and other reflections in mind when Kirk asked him about Liz Cheney’s endorsement.

“Well, maybe the best thing — not the very best thing but a very good thing that I could say about the next presidency of Donald J. Trump — is that he’s gonna make sure that people like Liz Cheney are laughed out of the Oval Office instead of rewarded,” Vance said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Vance continued, talking about striking fear into what passes for the hearts of the warmongering GOP establishment.

“This is a person whose entire career has been about sending other peoples’ children off to fight and die for her military conflicts and her ridiculous ideas that somehow we were going to turn Afghanistan — a country that doesn’t even have running water in a lot of places — into a thriving liberal democracy, and for that, Liz Cheney was willing to kill thousands of your children,” Vance added.

Thus, Vance called Cheney’s endorsement of Harris not only a good thing but “the best thing in the world.”

“Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney make very, very interesting partners,” he said.

Then came a critique that the Founders would have appreciated.

“They get rich when America’s sons and daughters go off to die. They get rich when America loses wars instead of winning wars. And they get rich when America gets weaker in the world,” Vance added.

.@JDVance annihilates Liz Cheney after she endorsed Kamala earlier today: “The next presidency of Donald Trump will make sure people like Liz Cheney are laughed out of the Oval Office instead of rewarded. This is a person whose entire career has been about sending other peoples’… pic.twitter.com/GrpHg3uJ4a — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 5, 2024

Indeed, Cheney and her ilk have supported those kinds of wars for decades. You lose freedoms, and your children die, while the warmongers and their friends get richer.

Note, too, that no matter how catastrophic their wars turn out, the warmongers never suffer any punishment.

Vance had it right.

In fact, Madison himself could not have said it better.

