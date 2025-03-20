JD Vance Has Blistering Response When Asked How He's a Different VP Than Kamala, Brings Up Word Salads and Vodka

There was no wandering trail of words when Vice President J.D. Vance was recently asked to compare himself with his predecessor.

In a video clip posted to X, Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese asked Vance to compare himself to former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Well, I don’t have four shots of vodka before every meeting,” Vance said.

.@VinceCoglianese: “How are you doing the job differently than Kamala did it?”@JDVance: “Well, I don’t have four shots of Vodka before every meeting.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lJiI9hVLFD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 20, 2025

“That’s one way that I think Kamala really tried to bring herself into the role, is these word salads,” Vance said.

“I think that I would need the help of a lot of alcohol to answer a question the way that Kamala Harris answered questions,” he said.

What have been described as “word salad” answers continued after Harris left the White House, according to the New York Post, which cited comments recently made by Harris about eating Doritos while watching the Oscars.

“We did DoorDash ’cause I wanted Doritos. And the red carpet part was about to start and nobody wanted to leave to go to the grocery store. So it was DoorDash … So I was willing to give up whatever might be the tracking of Kamala Harris’ particular fondness for nacho cheese Doritos for the sake of getting a big bag of Doritos as I watched the Oscars,” she said.

“And that’s right. But here’s the thing: At what point do we also uplift and highlight the consumer’s right to also expect — and you can debate with me if it should be a right — I think it should,” Harris said.

Miss her yet? Kamala Harris seen going into one of her classic tangents, apparently comparing her love for Doritos to an affordable housing program. Say hello to your next Governor California 😅 pic.twitter.com/j2X4U48qtk — Adi 🎗 (@Adi13) March 12, 2025

Vance has earned the reputation of being an unfiltered voice — particularly on social media. He said that is just fine with him, according to NBC.

“I tend to err on the side of openness,” Vance said. “That’s probably a generational thing, right? I come from a very tech-forward generation.”

Vance said he generally avoids his phone for much of his workday,

“I actually try not to look at it most of the day,” he said. “When I’m in my office in the West Wing, I usually have my phone in a secure box, because people come in, there’s classified information flowing everywhere. I sort of assume the Chinese or somebody else are hacked into my phone.”

Vance said he will risk being wrong for the sake of being honest.

“There’s a lot of conspiracy theories, some of which turn out to be legitimate, some of which turn out to be totally bats***. And I guess I just think openness is really important,” he said.

“Being wrong is OK,” Vance continued. “I’d rather be open with people and wrong than overly cautious, never take any risks in the service of never getting anything wrong,” he said.

“It’s OK to change your mind. … I guess my confidence comes from the fact that, if I can argue somewhat successfully with my wife, I assume I can argue well with anybody,” he said, noting that his wife, Usha, chides him to be gentler online.

“But she’s also encouraged me not to filter myself and not to just become a kind of creature of consultant guidance,” he said.

“Politicians, they get way too comfortable with slogans. Yeah, sometimes you need to hammer home a message, but you can’t just do that, or you become a total robot,” he said.

