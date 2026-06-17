Share
News
Vice President J.D. Vance has been making the rounds to TV talk shows and news programs to discuss his new book, "Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith."
Vice President J.D. Vance has been making the rounds to TV talk shows and news programs to discuss his new book, "Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith." (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

JD Vance Calls Infamous Campaign Comment 'One of the Dumbest Things I Ever Said' in New Book

 By Michael Schwarz  June 17, 2026 at 12:19pm
Share

Vice President J.D. Vance has apologized for a five-year-old remark that he now regards as dimwitted and counterproductive.

In his new book, “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith,” released Tuesday, Vance addressed the most controversial comment of his career.

“One of the dumbest things I ever said came when I argued that ‘childless cat ladies’ across the Democrat Party were running our country into the ground,” the vice president wrote in the book, according to NBC News, which obtained an advance copy of the memoir.

The vice president made that remark in 2021 on now-former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show.

“We’re effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too,” the then-Ohio U.S. Senate candidate told Carlson in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Vance proceeded to name then-Vice President Kamala Harris, then-Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. Those childless Democrat leaders, he said, had no “direct stake” in America’s future.

Would you consider voting for J.D. Vance in 2028?

The comment resurfaced in July 2024 after President Donald Trump, then the Republican presidential nominee, selected Vance as his running mate.

At the time, conservatives defended the remark as taken out of context.

Now, however, Vance has expressed regret.

“The comment caused two firestorms: the first when I made it, the second years later, during a political campaign,” the vice president wrote in his new book, according to NBC. “It was a boneheaded comment, intentionally (and successfully) provocative rather than illuminating.”

Related:
JD Vance Says 'The View' 'Defied' His Expectations, Reveals What Joy Behar Told Him Off-Camera

Moreover, the “childless cat ladies” quip “had the added benefit of distracting from the actual point I wanted to make, which was that our society is becoming pathologically hostile to having kids,” a point he could have made “much more effectively, and with the benefit of showing a little charity to the many Americans who — some for reasons beyond their control –­ don’t have children.”

“When I consider the Church’s admonition to respect the dignity of every life,” he concluded, “this was a clear moment where I failed.”

Vance also addressed the comment during Tuesday’s much-ballyhooed appearance on ABC’s “The View.”

“Did that comment actually shed light on something and start a discussion? Or did it just close people down? And when I make a comment that just closes people down instead of trying to appreciate the point that I make, that’s a mistake, right? And that’s on me to do better,” the vice president said in another clip posted to X.

Vance made those remarks during a segment in which he also acknowledged that Christians must show and receive “grace.”

Thus far, the vice president has had a busy week on news and talk shows.

On Tuesday, he also appeared on Fox News’ late-night juggernaut “Gutfeld!” where he reported that his largely amicable experience on “The View” went better than expected.

Since Sunday, Vance has also made the rounds on network morning shows.

In those appearances, the vice president explained and defended Trump’s Iran peace deal.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Watch: Trump Walks Into G7 Session and Declares, 'I'm the Boss'
JD Vance Calls Infamous Campaign Comment 'One of the Dumbest Things I Ever Said' in New Book
Media Blamed Chicago Cross-Burning on Trump and the Right - Then the Real Culprit Stepped Forward
JD Vance Says 'The View' 'Defied' His Expectations, Reveals What Joy Behar Told Him Off-Camera
GOP Senator Gets Involved in Response to MLB 'Penalizing Players for Their Christian Faith'
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Conversation