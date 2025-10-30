JD Vance Calmly Dismantles Immigrant Lecturing Him at Campus Event: 'My Job as VP Is Not to Look Out for the Interest of the Whole World'

When it comes to political rhetoric, in both style and substance, Democrats have no answer for Vice President JD Vance.

The vice president proved as much again Wednesday evening during a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi.

When confronted by a (generally polite) young immigrant woman who objected to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, Vance calmly responded with the only answer that an American politician should ever give: “My job as vice president is not to look out for the interests of the whole world.”

In the traditional style of TPUSA campus events, Vance fielded questions largely from people who disagreed with him. Charlie Kirk, the TPUSA co-founder, was doing exactly that when he was assassinated at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Erika Kirk, Charlie’s widow, introduced the vice president on Wednesday in Oxford, Mississippi.

Vance’s comments came following a series of loosely related questions from the young woman in the audience. The woman asked, for instance, about the vice president’s interfaith marriage to second lady Usha Vance, who grew up Hindu.

The woman’s main line of questioning, however, involved immigration.

“When you talk about too many immigrants here,” she asked, “when did you guys decide that number? Why did you sell us a dream? You made us spend our youth, our wealth, in this country, and gave us a dream. You don’t owe us anything. We have worked hard for it. Then how can you, as a vice president, stand there and say that we have too many of them now and we are going to take them out?”

Vance began by assuring the woman that no one wants to evict legal immigrants.

“I’m talking about people who came in violation of the laws of the United States of America,” he replied.

The woman interrupted, insisting that the Trump administration’s policies hurt all immigrants. Vance then calmly and politely elaborated on his answer.

“I can believe that the United States should lower its levels of immigration in the future,” the vice president said, “while also respecting that there are people who have come here through lawful immigration pathways that have contributed to the country.”

“But just because one person, or ten people, or a hundred people came in legally and contributed to the United States of America,” he added, “does that mean that we’re thereby committed to let in a million, or ten million, or a hundred million people a year in the future? No. That’s not right.”

“We cannot have an immigration policy where what was good for the country 50 or 60 years ago binds the country inevitably for the future,” he continued. “There are too many people who want to come to the United States of America. And my job as vice president is not to look out for the interests of the whole world. It’s to look out for the people of the United States.”

Readers may view the entire exchange in the YouTube video below. Vance began responding to the woman’s questions around the 2:35 mark.

As he so often has, the vice president delivered a rhetorical masterclass.

Vance’s intellectual dexterity, in fact, explains why Democrats have largely stopped attacking him.

Recall, for instance, when Trump chose the then-Ohio senator as his 2024 running mate. Democrats dismissed Vance as “weird” and tried to gain political traction by denouncing his “childless cat ladies” remark.

Vance responded by disarming Democrat vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz with politeness and then dismantling Walz during their lone debate.

Since then, the vice president has made rhetorical mincemeat out of everyone from hostile media hacks to European tyrants.

Of course, even if Democrats found someone to match Vance’s rhetorical skills, they would still lose on substance.

After all, no sane listener could dispute the vice president’s point about looking out for Americans first. Democrats, however, do dispute it.

Thus, if the Democrats’ 2028 presidential nominee happens to debate Vance on this or any other issue, the result will not be pretty for the candidate whose party puts illegal aliens first.

