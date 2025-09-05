Share
Vice President JD Vance came to the defense of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. after the latter testified before a Senate committee.
Vice President JD Vance came to the defense of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. after the latter testified before a Senate committee.

JD Vance Comes to RFK Jr.'s Defense After Senate Democrats Turn Hearing Into a Spectacle

 By Randy DeSoto  September 5, 2025 at 1:30pm
Vice President J.D. Vance came to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy’s defense after the latter underwent hours of grilling by Democratic senators during a congressional hearing on Thursday.

“When I see all these senators trying to lecture and ‘gotcha’ Bobby Kennedy today, all I can think is: You all support off-label, untested, and irreversible hormonal ‘therapies’ for children, mutilating our kids and enriching big pharma,” Vance posted on social media following Kennedy’s testimony before the Senate Finance Committee.

“You’re full of sh** and everyone knows it,” he added.

Senators like Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Ron Wyden of Oregon became quite animated while pressing Kennedy on his vaccine policies, among other issues.

In one heated moment, Warren accused Kennedy of taking away the ability of people to get vaccines.

“Last week you announced the COVID vaccine is no longer approved for healthy people under the age of 65,” she said.

“Anybody can get it, senator,” Kennedy responded. “It’s not recommended for healthy people.”

“No, no. If you don’t recommend it, then the consequence of that in many states is that you can’t walk into a pharmacy and get one. It means insurance companies don’t have to cover the $200 or so cost,” Warren asserted.

“We’re not going to recommend a product for which there is no clinical data for that indication,” RFK Jr. forcefully responded. Nonetheless, “Most Americans are going to be able to get in from their pharmacy for free,” he added.

Do you support RFK Jr.?

Warren then went hard after Kennedy, saying during his confirmation hearing that he had promised anyone could get it. “That was your promise!” she exclaimed.

“I never promised that I was going to recommend products for which there is no indication!” Kennedy shot back, adding, “And I know you’ve taken $855,000 from pharmaceutical companies.”

Similarly, Sanders addressed the topic of donation, saying, “Every single Republican has received PAC money from the pharmaceutical industry. Are they all corrupt as well?”

“Everybody is corrupt, but you, is that what we’re looking at? I don’t think so,” the senator said.

“I don’t even know what you’re talking about,” Kennedy responded. “Are you saying the pharmaceutical industry from supporting my presidential campaign? I don’t think so.”

Wyden went so far as to allege that Kennedy’s policies and recommendations regarding vaccines will result in the deaths of children.

“I hope that you will tell the American people how many preventable child deaths are an acceptable sacrifice for enacting an agenda that I think is fundamentally cruel and defies common sense,” he said.

Kennedy fired back, saying, “Senator, you’ve sat in that chair for — how long? 20, 25 years? — while the chronic disease in our children went up to 76 percent. And you said nothing. You never asked the question why it’s happening — why is this happening?”

According to Open Secrets, during her political career, Warren received approximately $1.3 million in donations from the pharmaceutical and health products industries and those who work in them. Sanders has received about $1.95 million, dating back to 1990, and Wyden, $1.2 million.

RFK Jr. enjoys the highest favorability rating among President Donald Trump’s high-profile cabinet members.

An InsiderAdvantage poll published last week found that 52 percent approve of his job performance, while 33 percent disapprove, and 15 percent had no opinion.

The poll was conducted among 1000 likely voters from Aug. 15-17, with a margin of error of +/- 3.09 percent.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

JD Vance Comes to RFK Jr.'s Defense After Senate Democrats Turn Hearing Into a Spectacle
