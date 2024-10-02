JD Vance Confronts Moderators After They Repeatedly Break Their Own Rules

In one of the viral moments from the early rounds of the vice presidential debate Tuesday night, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio fact-checked a CBS News “fact check,” which didn’t pass the smell test.

The heated exchange came during a segment regarding Temporary Protected Status for Haitian migrants under the Biden-Harris administration, a situation that’s led to the city of Springfield, Ohio, being overwhelmed by newcomers stretching city resources.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, has ordered State Highway Patrol troopers into the city to deal with issues caused by the influx and said his state will spend millions over the next few years dealing with the crisis it has caused.

While the rules were that there wouldn’t be so-called “fact checks” during the vice-presidential debate — unlike the presidential debate, where the moderators for ABC News were criticized by many for their treatment of GOP nominee Donald Trump — CBS News’ Margaret Brennan attempted to “clarify” a point for Trump’s running mate, Vance.

“Just to clarify for our viewers, Springfield, Ohio, does have a large number of Haitian migrants who have legal status, Temporary Protected Status,” she said.

Vance then interrupted her clarification, which she tried to wave away by saying, “Senator, we have so much to get to.”

“Margaret, I think it’s important, because the rules were that you guys weren’t going to fact-check, and since you‘re fact-checking me, I think it’s important to say what‘s actually going on,” Vance said.

Vance then went on to note, “There’s an application called the CBP One app, where you can go on as an illegal migrant, apply for asylum or apply for parole, and be granted legal status at the wave of a Kamala Harris open-border wand.

“That is not a person coming in, applying for a green card and waiting for 10 years. That is facilitation of illegal immigration, Margaret, by our own leadership,” Vance said.

Is J.D. Vance winning the debate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (4483 Votes) No: 1% (35 Votes)

Brennan again attempted to talk over Vance: “Thank you, senator, for describing the legal process,” she said.

“And Kamala Harris opened up that pathway,” Vance noted.

Both mics were eventually cut, so the moderators could talk, but Vance had gotten his point across.

JD Vance gets big mad when Margaret Brennan notes that Haitian immigrants in Springfield are here legally. “The rules were that you guys weren’t going to fact-check, and since you‘re fact-checking me, I think it’s important to say what‘s actually going on.” Brennan: “Thank you,… pic.twitter.com/fwFkAr3nV5 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 2, 2024

The CBP One app, which is run by Customs and Border Protection, allows migrants, legal or illegal, to schedule appointments via smartphone.

“On August 23, 2024, CBP updated the process for individuals to request and schedule appointments at one of the eight southwest land ports of entry that currently process individuals using the CBP One™ mobile application,” the CBP’s website said.

“The location from where individuals can request an appointment will be expanded. Currently, individuals can request an appointment from Northern and Central Mexico. Migrants who cross Mexico’s southern border can now wait in Southern Mexico to secure an appointment before traveling to the north.

“As of Friday, August 23, 2024, non-Mexican migrants are able to request and schedule appointments from the Southern Mexico states of Tabasco and Chiapas, in addition to their existing ability to request and schedule an appointment from Northern and Central Mexico — enabling them to make appointments without having to travel all the way north to do so.” [Emphasis ours.]

Conservative pundits hailed the move by Vance to hit back on the attempted fact check.

Brilliant work by Vance. He fact checks the moderators and they’re forced to cut his mic to save face. Total implosion by the moderators. Masterful performance by Vance. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 2, 2024

“Brilliant work by Vance. He fact checks the moderators and they’re forced to cut his mic to save face. Total implosion by the moderators. Masterful performance by Vance,” Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire wrote.

Brennan fact-checks Vance — and neglects the entire context. Vance calls her on it. So she shuts off the mics. Wow. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 2, 2024

“Brennan fact-checks Vance — and neglects the entire context. Vance calls her on it. So she shuts off the mics. Wow,” said Ben Shapiro, also of the Daily Wire.

CBS breaks its promise not to fact-check. Twice. Vance finally is having none of it and fact-checks Margaret Brennan on her fact-check. CBS cuts the mic. This is as bad as the ABC debate. What a joke. All of that said, Vance is owning the stage. This isn’t even close. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 2, 2024

“This is as bad as the ABC debate. What a joke,” Fox News contributor Joe Concha wrote. “All of that said, Vance is owning the stage. This isn’t even close.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.