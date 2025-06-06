Share
Commentary

JD Vance Cracks Perfect Joke in Midst of Trump-Musk Feud

 By Samuel Short  June 6, 2025 at 5:45am
Vice President J.D. Vance decided to inject some much-needed humor into the ongoing feud between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

A rift formed between Trump and Musk over the former’s support of Congress passing the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which Musk saw as flying in the face of all he had sought to achieve in cutting government spending through his work as chair of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Things became particularly heated when Musk posted to social media platform X on Thursday that the “really big bomb” was the Trump administration not releasing all their files related to late pedophile and human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein because the president was in them.

Vance posted to X the same day alongside comedian and host of “This Past Weekend” Theo Von as he was making an appearance on the show, writing, “Slow news day, what are we even going to talk about?”

As of Friday morning, the post has been seen by over 46 million people.

One user responded with a meme that had edited Vance over a man shrugging, poking fun at his apparent indifference.

Do you support J.D. Vance?

Another asked, “Slow news day? Is that… sarcasm?”

The post was hilarious in its own right, but politically, it was a calculated move by the vice president.

Related:
Supreme Court Delivers 'Huge Win' for Trump Admin, Allows Deportation of Biden's Immigrants

Musk has publicly affirmed that Trump should be impeached for Vance to become president — posting a simple “Yes” to the idea by one user.

This would be Vance’s prime opportunity to cast his lot with Musk at a grab for the presidency.

Although Vance decided humor was the better route in the moment rather than dogpiling Trump, he later posted his unequivocal support of the president.

“President Trump has done more than any person in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads. I’m proud to stand beside him,” he wrote.

Jokes aside, Vance knows the best course for his party and Trump’s agenda is going with the president.

Much has happened since January, but the midterm elections are not so distant.

A rift between prominent Republicans could tank their chances of holding majorities in Congress, consequently hamstringing Trump’s plans in his final two years in office.

Further, on presidential prospectives, Vance is a strong contender for the Republican ticket in 2028.

Going against Trump now would only hurt the party and hurt his chances for his own term.

Vance is playing it smart.

