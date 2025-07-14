Share
California Gov. Gavin Newsom tried to score a point on Vice President J.D. Vance, but got slapped down by Vance -- and several others.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom tried to score a point on Vice President J.D. Vance, but got slapped down by Vance -- and several others.

JD Vance Demolishes Gavin Newsom After Governor Takes a Cheap Shot at VP's Family

 By Michael Schwarz  July 14, 2025 at 10:39am
Surely Democrats and their media allies will soon recognize themselves as no match for Vice President J.D. Vance.

Of course, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California has repeatedly proven himself no match for any challenger.

Saturday on the social media platform X, Newsom channeled all of his inflated self-importance and self-righteousness into a chiding post directed toward Vance, only to have the vice president deliver a characteristically cool reply on Sunday that must have left the governor red-faced and seething inside.

The exchange began when Newsom shared a 12-second clip of Vance and the vice president’s family at Disneyland on Saturday.

Then, like most modern Democrats, the governor apparently thought he could score moral points on illegal immigration.

“Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t,” the preening Newsom wrote.

Aside from vanity, one can only guess what prompted Newsom to attack Vance on social media. Perhaps the governor hoped to goad the vice president into an angry response.

If so, it did not work.

In fact, Vance gave one of the most savage five-word replies in social media history.

“Had a great time, thanks,” the vice president wrote.

In multiple raids conducted Thursday, federal immigration agents discovered 10 illegal immigrant minors, including eight unaccompanied, working on two cannabis farms in Southern California.

X users reminded Newsom of that uncomfortable fact.

Another X user reminded Newsom of his hypocrisy in violating his own tyrannical lockdown policy during the 2020 COVID scare.

“What’s wrong with you? I guess you forgot you were fine dining when you told us not to gather with families—you hypocrite!” the user wrote.

The remarkable thing about Newsom is that he is an intellectual lightweight, a terrible governor, and a coward to boot. Yet his name consistently pops up in the establishment media as a possible 2028 Democratic presidential nominee.

Newsom, for instance, got his clock cleaned during a televised 2023 debate with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida.

During the Los Angeles-area wildfires in January, cameras caught Newsom fleeing from an angry constituent while pretending to have now-former President Joe Biden on the phone.

Vance, on the other hand, has issued public verbal beatdowns to a number of Democrats and their operatives, including Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, the party’s 2024 vice-presidential nominee; Rep. Ro Khanna of California; and CBS propagandist Margaret Brennan — all issued in a manner so surgical that the vice president came across as level-headed.

In short, the tiny number of wise Democrats already know to avoid tussling with Vance.

But Newsom, it seems, will have to learn the hard way.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
