JD Vance Encourages Brits Who Oppose Mass Migration: 'It's OK to Want to Defend Your Culture'

Vice President J.D. Vance gave a shout-out Tuesday to protesters who believe Britain should be for the British.

Vance appeared in the White House briefing room as part of a rotation of Trump administration officials appearing there while press secretary Karoline Leavitt is on maternity leave.

Vance’s comments come days after a massive protest in Parliament Square in London in which protesters called for reforms that include overhauling Britain’s lax immigration policies, according to the U.K. Guardian.

“All over the West — and it’s kind of crazy — is this idea that the way to generate prosperity is to bring in millions and millions of unvetted people and drop them into your neighborhoods — and we simply reject that idea,” Vance said, according to a video posted to X.

🚨 WOW! JD Vance just broke it down PERFECTLY for patriots in the West rising up against 3rd world migration, BUCKING Keir Starmer calling it “far-right” “To everybody in the UK who rejects [3rd world migration], I’d encourage them to just KEEP ON GOING! It’s OK to want to… pic.twitter.com/cKUjz95Nt7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 19, 2026

“So to everybody in the U.K. who rejects that idea, I’d encourage them to just keep on going,” he said.

“It’s OK to want to defend your culture. It’s OK to want to live in a safe neighborhood. It’s OK to want your job to go to yourself and your neighbors, and not to a stranger who you don’t even know,” he said.

“It is reasonable for the people in Western societies to want to control who comes into their country and who doesn’t,” Vance said.

Vance noted that cries of racism are phony.

“A lot of people — frankly, a lot of people in the media — have tried to persuade all of those people that it’s somehow racist to want to protect your borders … even though very often, the very people who are most affected by low-wage immigration are lower-income black and Hispanic Americans right here in the United States of America, and I guarantee that’s true in the U.K.,” he said.

“So we believe in making America great again. You can’t do that unless you protect your borders. I’d encourage our friends in the U.K. to follow the same path,” he said.

Vance said mass migration is fueled by a desire to keep labor costs low.

“One of the problems that we have in all of Western societies is that we have a lot of people who’ve decided — Wall Street bankers, corporate lobbyists, and government officials — that what the United States and what the West need is more and more cheap labor,” Vance said, according to the Times.

“What we believe in this White House is what we need more and more of is high wages for American workers and investing in our own people,” he said.

During his briefing room appearance, Vance also noted Democrats have a contradictory approach to kingship.

“One of the great ironies of this job is that for the past couple of years you see these protests break out all over the country and … everybody holds these signs saying ‘no kings’, right? How many Democratic lawmakers have I seen holding up signs that say ‘no kings’? They are very very insistent that we not have kings, and then King Charles comes to the congressional chamber and these guys break out in rapturous applause.

“So maybe they don’t care so much about kings as they pretend that they do. Maybe they just don’t like the agenda that we’re implementing — that’s actually making American workers and American families safe and prosperous again,” he said.

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