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Vice President J.D. Vance will be the third sitting vice president to appear on "The View" when he visits the show next week.
Vice President J.D. Vance will be the third sitting vice president to appear on "The View" when he visits the show next week. (Matt Rourke - pool/Getty Images)

JD Vance to Enter Hostile Territory, Agrees to Appear on ABC's Far-Left 'The View' Next Week

 By Randy DeSoto  June 11, 2026 at 12:07pm
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Vice President J.D. Vance will be a guest on ABC’s “The View” Tuesday to discuss his new book about faith and field questions about current events.

Fox News reported that he will be the third sitting vice president to appear on the program. All six “View” co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro, are expected to be on hand.

“The View’s” hosts are known for being notoriously anti-Donald Trump and his administration. Even the two Republicans on the program — Navarro and Griffin — are harsh critics of the president.

Haines admitted in January 2025, shortly after Trump took office for his second term, that none of them had voted for him.

The Media Research Center determined that in 2025, “The View” had 128 left-leaning guests and only two conservatives.

Do you plan to watch the interview?

“‘The View’ is not shy about the fact that what they say and do is all meant to push the agenda of the Democratic Party, whether it’s smearing Trump and his allies or specifically elevating Democratic politicians. It’s why they’ve only spoken to liberals about politics on the show so far this year,” NewsBusters associate editor Nicholas Fondacaro told Fox News last year.

The Media Research Center explained its methodology: “For a guest to be counted as either liberal or conservative, they needed to express such views during their appearance on ‘The View.’ If a celebrity did not discuss politics, they were not included in the count of political leanings even if they had a history of being outspoken in the past.”

Last month, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr asked the public to weigh in on whether ABC’s “The View” qualifies as a news program, and therefore is not subject to broadcast laws requiring it to provide access to differing political views.

Carr posted on social media, “Disney [ABC’s parent company] has filed a petition with the FCC asking the agency to declare that The View is exempt from the statutory equal opportunities requirements that would otherwise apply to broadcast shows.”

“Under FCC case law, TV shows do not qualify as ‘bona fide news’ if their decisions are based on partisan purposes, such as an intention to advance or harm an individual’s candidacy,” the commission explained.

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Further, “These regulations, which do not apply to cable channels [Fox News, CNN, etc.] or other forms of distribution [like podcasts], represent, in codified form, the decision by Congress that broadcast television stations [ABC, CBS, NBC] have an obligation to operate in the public interest — not in any narrow partisan, political interest.”

So perhaps ABC’s decision to host Vance is a way to offer an olive branch.

Vance will discuss his new book “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.”

The vice president told Fox News host Jesse Watters earlier this week that he went to church on and off as a child, but by the time he joined the Marine Corps, Christianity really did not mean that much to him, so he discarded it.

Vance told Watters that when he became a father for the first time, he began to turn back to faith.  He wanted to be a virtuous person and raise his newborn son based on enduring values.

“For me, what attracted me to Catholicism was there was this sense of rootedness in it,” Vance recounted. “I just really loved that sense of tradition… When I went to the Catholic Church, I felt at home.”

Vance noted that his wife, Usha, who is Hindu, has been supportive of his faith journey, telling him it has made him a better person.

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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