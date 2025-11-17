JD Vance Erupts on 'Scumbag' Journalist Who Targeted One of His Staffers for Being Tucker Carlson's Son

Vice President JD Vance on Sunday excoriated a “scumbag” independent journalist for attacking a member of his press team, Buckley Carlson.

Carlson is the son of conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, and according to social media journalist and commentator Sloan Rachmuth. This is a problem for Rachmuth because Tucker Carlson’s brother allegedly “idolizes” anti-Semitic white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

“Tucker Carlson’s brother idolizes Nick Fuentes,” Rachmuth alleged in a post published to the social media platform X on Saturday. “Racism and antisemitism is a Carlson family trait.”

“Is Tucker’s son Buckley, who serves as JD Vance’s top aide also a vile bigot? America deserves to know how deep the Carlson’s family ethnic and religious hatred runs,” she added.

🚨Today, we learned that Tucker Carlson’s brother idolizes Nick Fuentes. Racism and antisemitism is a Carlson family trait. Is Tucker’s son Buckley, who serves as JD Vance’s top aide also a vile bigot? America deserves to know how deep the Carlson’s family ethnic and… pic.twitter.com/zSityzQgyY — Sloan Rachmuth (@SloanRachmuth) November 16, 2025

In her X biography, Rachmuth describes herself as an “Investigative Journalist | Zionist | Terrorism Survivor | Defending Judeo-Christian Values | Education, Policy & National Security.”

Rachmuth’s post appears to have been in response to an X post published Friday by Tucker Carlson’s brother, also named Buckley Carlson. The post supported a Fuentes video that was also published on Friday. In the video, Fuentes bitterly attacked Trump.

“Where within this clip is he wrong?” Buckley Carlson, 57, wrote.

Do you agree with JD Vance? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1035 Votes) No: 2% (20 Votes)

Rachmuth’s X post appeared to infuriate Vance.

“Sloan Rachmuth is a ‘journalist’ who has decided to obsessively attack a staffer in his 20s because she doesn’t like the views of his father,” he fired back in a furious post published Sunday.

“Every time I see a public attack on Buckley it’s a complete lie. And yes, I notice ever person with an agenda who unfairly attacks a good guy who does a great job for me,” he added.

According to ABC News, Carlson has been with Vance’s press office since the start of the Trump administration.

“Buckley Carlson has worked as an aide on Capitol Hill since 2019, including most recently serving as deputy chief of staff to Republican Rep. Jim Banks,” the outlet reported in January.

Sloan Rachmuth is a “journalist” who has decided to obsessively attack a staffer in his 20s because she doesn’t like the views of his father. Every time I see a public attack on Buckley it’s a complete lie. And yes, I notice ever person with an agenda who unfairly attacks a… https://t.co/bjFVuM2yBI — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 16, 2025

In another post, Vance first noted that Rachmuth describes herself as a defender of “Judeo-Christian Values” and then asked whether lying “about someone you don’t know” fits in with these values.

In a final post, the vice president called the journalist a scumbag.

“I have an extraordinary tolerance for disagreements and criticisms from the various people in our coalition,” Vance wrote. “But I am a very loyal person, and I have zero tolerance for scumbags attacking my staff. And yes, *everyone* who I’ve seen attack Buckley with lies is a scumbag.”

I have an extraordinary tolerance for disagreements and criticisms from the various people in our coalition. But I am a very loyal person, and I have zero tolerance for scumbags attacking my staff. And yes, *everyone* who I’ve seen attack Buckley with lies is a scumbag. — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 16, 2025

Carlson’s former employer, Republican Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, also chimed in about Rachmuth’s attack.

Buckley worked for me for five years. He’s one of the smartest, most trustworthy and loyal staffers I’ve ever had. These personal attacks are disgusting and don’t serve your cause well. https://t.co/6UCdEuEOIK — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) November 17, 2025

“Buckley worked for me for five years,” Banks wrote in a post to X. “He’s one of the smartest, most trustworthy and loyal staffers I’ve ever had. These personal attacks are disgusting and don’t serve your cause well.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.