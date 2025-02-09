JD Vance: Expect This Breakneck Pace for the Next Four Years

President Donald Trump has already moved the news cycle forward at breakneck speed.

Beyond the flurry of executive actions he issued in his first couple of days, Trump and his team seem to pivot toward new areas of emphasis constantly, from mass deportations and tariffs to banning men in women’s sports and renaming major geographic features.

Vice President J.D. Vance says that the country can expect that breakneck pace not just in the first few weeks, but for all four years.

In an interview with Breitbart last week, Vance said that Trump himself is responsible for that.

“I obviously think he’s doing a great job, and I think he’s done more in two weeks than frankly Biden did in four years and Obama did in eight years,” Vance told the outlet.

“It really is a breakneck pace and that really does flow directly from presidential leadership.”

Vance noted that even a few weeks into his second term, Trump seems to know that he has limited time left, and is already counting the days until his chance to make an impact is over.

“He is constantly asking us how many days do we have left? How many weeks do we have left? What have we done today?” Vance continued. “It’s a constant drive from the top and it’s why I think you see all these great things coming out of the White House.”

Trump also seems to be energized rather than exhausted by all of this action.

Vance said that the commander-in-chief is “having the time of his life,” which is a massive pivot from his first term.

“He’s enjoying himself, and he’s actually I think able to do frankly the hard work of being president but also the fun parts of being president,” Vance continued.

“He really likes doing this job, but last time it was the Russia hoax and it was all of the congressional Democratic efforts to investigate him and then to impeach him,” he added. “I think he’s actually kind of enjoying it now.”

The Democrats are indeed in shambles relative to where they were during the first Trump term.

At that time, they were coming off eight years under the Obama administration, meaning they had eight years to entrench and advance their policy priorities in the federal government, reshaping the entire country in the process.

But ever since Trump clinched the White House, the Democrats have slowly devolved into a party of bashing the Orange Man and not much else.

With no clear figurehead and no compelling platform beyond hating Trump, using preferred pronouns, and keeping the USAID slush fund around, they are doomed to be steered in whatever direction Trump heads next for the foreseeable future.

“Actually, four years is a lot of time in political life but it’s not a long time in real life,” Vance noted. “There’s a lot of damage that’s been done, but there’s also a lot of opportunity. The president I think sees this as he wants to do as much as he possibly can with every single day.”

In other words, Trump is just getting started, so Democrats still have a long way to go.

