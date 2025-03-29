JD Vance Explains Why Greenland Is 'So Critically Important' After Seeing for Himself: 'I Didn't Realize It Fully'

Vice President J.D. Vance laid out exactly why the United States has such a keen interest in Greenland during a Friday visit to Pituffik Space Base on the world’s largest island.

“I think a lot of Americans wonder why does Greenland matter so much. Why does the mission of this base matter so much to the American people? And I learned a lot about that today myself. Of course, you can read about it in a book, but I saw it up close and personal,” Vance said to a group at the base.

.@VP: “Why does Greenland matter so much? — We know that Russia and China and other nations are taking an extraordinary interest in Arctic passageways, Arctic naval routes, and in the minerals of the Arctic territories. We need to ensure America is leading in the Arctic.” pic.twitter.com/KVZeVxTbtW — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 28, 2025

The U.S. built the facility, formerly known as Thule Air Base, in 1951 following a post-World War II defense agreement with Denmark, the Associated Press reported.

It is located in northwest Greenland, about 750 miles north of the Arctic Circle and 930 miles north of the Danish territory’s capital of Nuuk.

‘Welcome to the top of the world’: the Pituffik US space base in Greenland ~ JD Vance and his delegation are visiting one of the world’s most isolated places, where US troops have been stationed since second world war https://t.co/h3EIKxa3jx https://t.co/37GwUApBeJ pic.twitter.com/Q4enbvxW6h — Pamela Falk Correspondent United Nations (@PamelaFalk) March 28, 2025

“If a missile was fired from an enemy country or from an enemy submarine into the United States,” Vance said, “it is the people here before us who would give notice to our brave men and women further south in the United States to let people know what was coming and, God willing, to try to shoot it down and prepare for it.”

“We know that Russia and China and other nations are taking an extraordinary interest in arctic passageways, in arctic naval routes, and indeed in the minerals of the arctic territories. We need to ensure America is leading in the Arctic,” he added.

for anyone wondering what all this greenland, canada fuss is all about introducing… the northwest passage as the ice melts it’s set to become one of the largest shipping routes on the planet pic.twitter.com/xETeuL4fjl — David Arnoux (@darnocks) January 9, 2025

“So what you guys do is so critically important. I think a lot of Americans, certainly I didn’t realize it fully, until President [Donald] Trump started talking about the importance of our arctic mission,” Vance said.

The vice president also chided Denmark for not doing more to protect the people of Greenland, who number about 57,000.

“Our message to Denmark is very simple. You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland. You have underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass filled with incredible people. That has to change,” he said.

.@VP: “Our message to Denmark is very simple. You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland. You’ve underinvested in the people of Greenland, and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass filled with incredible people.… pic.twitter.com/eXvSseHPeS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 28, 2025

In January, before taking office, Trump dispatched his son, Donald Trump Jr., to Greenland.

The then-president-elect posted on Truth Social at the time, “Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump called into a lunch that his son and others accompanying him had with locals.

Filming for @ArtoftheSurge in Greenland. President Trump just called into a lunch @DonaldJTrumpJr, @charliekirk11 and @SergioGor are having with the local community in Nuuk. pic.twitter.com/T1Hca62GQB — Justin Wells (@justinbwells) January 7, 2025

“I just want to say that it’s a very special place,” Trump said, referring to Greenland. “It needs security for itself, and it also needs security very much for the world.”

“You see the people in the ships sailing around, and they are not the right ships. And they’re not the ships you want to know about,” he added.

“We’re going to treat you well,” Trump said.

Trump was likely referring to China and Russia. Beijing has been making a push to establish a presence throughout the Arctic region and secure more rare earth minerals.

“While China already has research stations in Iceland and Norway, the nation is looking to expand its footprint into Greenland with a satellite ground station, renovated airport, and mining operations,” ABC News reported in 2019 when Trump first expressed interest in acquiring Greenland during his first term.

The U.S. has acquired land through straight purchase throughout its history, including the Louisiana Purchase in 1803 from France, Alaska in 1867 from Russia, and the Virgin Islands in 1917 from Denmark.

