JD Vance Fires Back Against 'Anti-Christian Bigotry' After He's Attacked for Saying He Hopes His Wife Comes to Christ

Those who seek examples of strong Christian men need look no further than Vice President J.D. Vance.

Friday on the social media platform X, Vance delivered a firm and truthful response to a Canadian journalist who accused the vice president of publicly undermining second lady Usha Vance’s Hindu faith.

The vice president even accused the journalist of “anti-Christian bigotry.”

On Wednesday, Vance spoke at a Turning Point USA event on the campus of the University of Mississippi. In so doing, the vice president honored his late friend, TPUSA co-founder and longtime executive director Charlie Kirk. An assassin murdered Kirk on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University.

In the style of Kirk, Vance fielded unscripted questions from students and other attendees. One such attendee asked the vice president about his interfaith household.

Vance responded first by explaining that he and his wife have decided to raise their kids Christian. This, the vice president correctly noted, constitutes a decision that all interfaith couples must make on their own.

As for Usha’s relationship with God, the vice president made it clear that he regarded that as her choice.

“Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church?” he said in a clip posted to X. “Yeah. I honestly do wish that, because I believe in the Christian Gospel. And I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way. But if she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will. And so that doesn’t cause a problem for me.”

One could hardly imagine a sensible objection to Vance’s comments.

Indeed, the Bible instructs believers not to divorce their unbelieving spouses. (1 Corinthians 7:12-14)

Nonetheless, Canadian journalist Ezra Levant took an unfair shot at the vice president. In a post that appears to have since been taken down, Levant called it “weird to throw your wife’s religion under the bus, in public.”

Vance delivered a manly, Christian response, defending both his faith and his wife.

“What a disgusting comment, and it’s hardly been the only one along these lines,” the vice president began. “First off, the question was from a person seemingly to my left, about my interfaith marriage. I’m a public figure, and people are curious, and I wasn’t going to avoid the question.”

“Second,” Vance added, “my Christian faith tells me the Gospel is true and is good for human beings. My wife–as I said at the TPUSA–is the most amazing blessing I have in my life. She herself encouraged me to re-engage with my faith many years ago. She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage–or any interfaith relationship–I hope she may one day see things as I do. Regardless, I’ll continue to love and support her and talk to her about faith and life and everything else, because she’s my wife.”

“Third,” the vice president concluded, “posts like this [reek] of anti-Christian bigotry. Yes, Christians have beliefs. And yes, those beliefs have many consequences, one of which is that we want to share them with other people. That is a completely normal thing, and anyone who’s telling you otherwise has an agenda.”

One can only guess what prompted Levant, owner and CEO of the conservative media website Rebel News, to make such an odious comment.

Regardless of Levant’s motives, Vance responded as any good Christian husband should.

