JD Vance Goes Off on 'Lawless Thugs' Behind Viral Cincinnati Attack, Details 'Only Way' to Stop It from Happening Again

Brutal video footage showing a man and woman being savagely attacked by an urban mob in Ohio has shocked the country, and one top Republican leader isn’t mincing words about what needs to happen next.

Vice President J.D. Vance wasn’t pulling punches about the footage, which showed black assailants attacking white victims, including a woman.

“What I saw, and I haven’t seen the full context, but what I saw was a mob of lawless thugs beating up on an innocent person, and it’s disgusting,” Vance said during a visit to Canton, Ohio, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.

“I hope every single person who engaged in violence is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he added.

The violence occurred Friday night in Democrat-run Cincinnati.

Multiple clips circulating online show a white man being stomped and kicked in the head by a group of black assailants made up of both men and women.

Here’s the entire video of the brutal attack on this couple in Cincinnati. This is a hate crime that has attempted murder, written all over it. pic.twitter.com/OewIOe2hXN — Anthea (@Anthea06274890) July 27, 2025

At one point, a white woman tried to intervene and help the male victim.

Do you agree with J.D. Vance? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (197 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

She was bashed in the back of the head by a black female and then punched square in the face by a black male. She crumpled to the pavement, unconscious.

The video is truly shocking, but as Vance noted, violent crime isn’t isolated to one city in his home state.

Vance also made it clear he wasn’t interested in excuses or political spin.

“I don’t know the full context. I don’t know how the fight started. But the one part that I saw was really gruesome, is you had a grown man who sucker punched a middle-aged woman,” the VP said bluntly.

He added, “And where I come from, at least, when you have a grown man who sucker punches a middle-aged woman, that person ought to go to jail for a very long time.

“And frankly, he’s lucky there weren’t some better people around, because they would’ve handled it themselves.”

Fox News shared video of Vance’s remarks on X.

VP Vance calls out the “mob of lawless thugs” who attacked a man and woman on the streets of Cincinnati: “Throw their a**** in prison.” pic.twitter.com/idlyztsGn9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 28, 2025

Vance said Americans should be able to enjoy a night out without fearing violence.

“If you want to take your wife or your children out for a meal, you shouldn’t be worried about street violence,” he said. “We’ve had way too much lawlessness on the streets of great American cities.”

“And the only way to destroy that street violence is to take the thugs who engage in that violence and throw their a***s in prison.”

It shouldn’t matter what color you are. Every American should be safe from senseless and sometimes what appears to be racially motivated violence.

Prosecutors must stop turning a blind eye to the criminals tearing the country’s cities apart.

No one in government – from the Cincinnati mayor to President Donald Trump – can change hearts and minds with an ink pen.

But if judges start sending people to jail, as Vance noted, some of those in our society might think twice before jumping a duo of helpless people in a city crawling with cops.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.