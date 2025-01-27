Share
JD Vance Goes Viral with Epic Takedown of CBS Interviewer: 'I Don't Really Care, Margaret'

 By Michael Schwarz  January 27, 2025 at 10:16am
President Donald Trump and his top surrogates must regard the establishment media as little more than a collection of dupes.

Otherwise, what could explain their continued willingness to sit down for interviews with hostile propagandists like CBS News’ Margaret Brennan?

For instance, in an interview with Brennan Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Vice President J.D. Vance delivered a five-word response so masterfully and hilariously dismissive of the smug journalist that it took on a life of its own as it went viral on the social media platform X — thanks to clever Trump supporters.

“I don’t really care, Margaret,” Vance said. “I don’t want that person in my country, and I think most Americans agree with me.”

Just like that, “I don’t really care, Margaret” became an instant classic, a new rallying cry for Trump’s MAGA movement.

Brennan, of course, deserved everything she got from the vice president and then some.

After all, the establishment propagandist had already shamed herself during October’s vice-presidential debate when, as co-moderator, she teamed up with fellow CBS hatchet woman Norah O’Donnell in a futile effort to undermine Vance and thereby prop up Democratic Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, then-Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ creepy and clownish running mate.

On Sunday, Brennan returned to her old tricks. For instance, she repeatedly pressed Vance on the status of 30,000 refugees from Afghanistan whom she described as “properly vetted.”

Should the Trump administration stop giving interviews to mainstream media outlets?

When Vance replied that an Afghan refugee recently suspected of plotting a terrorist attack proved that the United States has serious problems with its vetting system, Brennan, true to form, chose the refugees over U.S. citizens.

“He was allegedly properly vetted,” Vance said of the suspected terrorist, “and many people in the media and the Democratic Party said that he was properly vetted. Clearly he wasn’t. I don’t want my children to share a neighborhood with people who are not properly vetted, and because I don’t want it for my kids, I’m not gonna force any other American citizen’s kids to do that either.”

“No,” Brennan replied. “And that was a very particular case. It wasn’t clear if he was radicalized when he got here or while he was living here.”

Then came the coup de grace that added to Vance’s legend: “I don’t really care, Margaret.”

Gleeful Trump supporters on X turned Vance’s blistering reply into a viral phenomenon.

Within hours, “I don’t really care, Margaret” had emerged as a new MAGA “slogan” and rallying cry. Some described it as a perfect stock response to insufferable leftists.

Best of all, “I don’t really care, Margaret” made for a slew of hilarious memes and even instant merchandise.

In short, the enthusiasm with which Trump supporters embraced “I don’t really care, Margaret” as a new slogan/meme suggests something much bigger at work.

First and foremost, many have grown tired of smug establishment journalists like Brennan weaponizing false compassion against American citizens.

“To prove our moral superiority,” those smug journalists say, in effect, “we demand that you open America’s borders. Then, when third-world criminals and refugees invade, we further demand that you house them in your neighborhoods.”

For some reason — perhaps from pure hubris — those journalists do not seem to hear themselves talk.

The majority of Americans, however, have heard and rejected them, as evidenced by the 2024 election.

Thus, one senses that both Trump and Vance now regard the hostile media as useful idiots best deployed for the purpose of alienating sensible Americans while further energizing a MAGA base known for its meme-generating cleverness.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation