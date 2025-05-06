JD Vance Hammers Ilhan Omar for 'Genocidal Language' After Her 'White Men' Diatribe Resurfaces

No foreigner should suffer deportation on account of reprehensible opinions alone.

In the case of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, however, we could make an exception.

Monday on the social media platform X, Vice President JD Vance responded to a 2018 clip, freshly circulating on the platform, in which Omar slandered “white men” with what Vance called “genocidal language.”

“This isn’t just sick; it’s actually genocidal language,” Vance wrote. “What a disgrace this person is.”

In the clip, Omar spewed incomprehensibly racist bile while calling for tyrannical measures.

“I would say our country should be more fearful of white men across our country, because they are actually causing most of the deaths within this country,” the repellent congresswoman falsely insisted.

Never mind that FBI data refutes Omar’s assertion.

Then came a policy suggestion worthy of its Maoist, treasonous author.

“We should be profiling, monitoring, and creating policies to fight the radicalization of white men,” she added.

This isn’t just sick; it’s actually genocidal language. What a disgrace this person is. https://t.co/2PHdporJHM — JD Vance (@JDVance) May 5, 2025

According to the BBC, Omar arrived in the United States as a teenager in 1995 after her family fled the Somali Civil War.

For comparison’s sake, imagine emigrating to Somalia and arguing for policies that profile and monitor dark-skinned women.

Of course, that kind of argument should disgust everyone, no matter who makes it or where.

Vance called Omar’s language “genocidal,” and that characterization has merit.

Perhaps the most striking thing about the congresswoman’s comments, however, is that she made them so freely and casually. She suffered no electoral punishment for them. Indeed, she still sits in Congress to this day.

In place of white men, substitute literally any other demographic. “We should profile, monitor, and create policies to fight the radicalization of Muslim women,” for instance.

Would not the entire world, Omar especially, condemn such a suggestion as bigoted and tyrannical?

Is JD Vance right about Ilhan Omar? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (684 Votes) No: 0% (2 Votes)

The core problem, of course, has nothing to do with one demographic versus another.

Instead, the core problem involves feeble and hate-filled minds like those of Omar, who see the world in large part through the lens of skin color.

The only plausible alternative explanation is that Omar has made the phrase “white men” a proxy for everything she hates about America.

Either way, credit Vance for bringing attention to the clip. Make Democrats defend Omar’s comments from now until they finally abandon their repellent woke racism.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.