JD Vance Impresses by Doing What Tim Walz Can't in Comedy Podcast Appearance

If you want to know why the whole “weird” argument hasn’t worked against J.D. Vance, you need only to look at his appearance on comedian Theo Von’s podcast this week.

Theo Von — legal name Theodor Capitani von Kurnatowski III, which certainly explains the pseudonym — is a comedian, reality TV star and everyman extraordinaire.

Vance’s appearance came after the top half of the Republican ticket, Donald Trump, appeared on Von’s show a few months back. The Democratic ticket, you might not be surprised to know, hasn’t appeared on the podcast. (It’s worth noting that Theo Von will interview leftists, as evidenced by the fact that Sen. Bernie Sanders previously appeared on the show.)

It’s a two-hour interview, which touched upon sports, Theo Von’s journey through recovery and other sundry topics, the Ohio senator proved he was a good sport by relaxing, cracking up and opening up.

A nearly four-minute montage of the best moments in the two hour episode — very much not safe for work, but hilarious nonetheless — began circulating on social media shortly after the episode. And it’s every bit as awesome as you might imagine.

The first clip dealt with the fact that Theo Von and Vance have attended Narcotics Anonymous meetings — Von because he’s an addict, Vance because his mother is — and discussion about the dangers of relapsing in the fentanyl age.

“You know, that’s sad to say, but that keeps me out, the risk of it,” Theo Von said. “I mean this is ridiculous to say … you know, you can’t even do cocaine in this country.”

That cracked Vance up. “I’m going to steal that line after the election,” he joked.

Other stories that elicited laughter: an NA meeting where a boat was being offered for sale and another gentleman who showed up at an AA meeting with a “fish hook stuck in his freaking cheek.”

“But he had two weeks clean,” Theo Von noted.

“Yeah, he’d either had a really bad night or a really good night,” Vance joked.

“It’s just like, all right, dude, catch and release, brother, catch and release. He probably tried to come across the border,” Theo Von quipped back, prompting Vance to lose it.

Other jokes included a very laugh-out-loud moment about Charley Hull — the cigarette-smoking British golfer that Theo Von called “Puffer McGavin” (in reference to “Happy Gilmore” antagonist Shooter McGavin) and “the hot John Daly.”

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

JD Vance couldn’t keep his cool with Theo Von lmao. pic.twitter.com/Ki5CbQr1UZ — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 23, 2024

These are just the best moments, although the full podcast is here if you have two hours to devote to it:







There are plenty of takeaways from this about Vance, but one of the best ones could be found in the YouTube comments: “This guy is supposed to be weird? He’s like the most normal down to earth guy.”

And that’s been the Democrats’ rap on Vance and those around and supporting Donald Trump: “weird.” The term was pushed by the guy who became Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a thoroughly weird dude. He comes across as the kind of guy who could only really laugh at his own jokes, and even those are painful.

This is what normal America looks like. And it freaks the Democrats out. That alone should tell you all you need to know.

