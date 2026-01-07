Share
News
Vice President J.D. Vance, left, seen in a December photo, was among many conservatives accusing the Congressional Democrats of staging cringe political theater with their candlelight Jan. 6 stunt on the Capitol steps.
Vice President J.D. Vance, left, seen in a December photo, was among many conservatives accusing the Congressional Democrats of staging cringe political theater with their candlelight Jan. 6 stunt on the Capitol steps. (Caylo Seals / Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

JD Vance Joins in Mockery of Democrats' 'Performative' Jan. 6 Candle Stunt

 By Joe Saunders  January 7, 2026 at 4:50pm
Share

It probably wasn’t the effect liberals were hoping for.

When House and Senate Democrats staged a candlelight event on Monday to mark the anniversary of the 2021 Capitol incursion, it curdled quickly from melodrama to online conservative comedy.

And Vice President J.D. Vance was right in the mix.

As The New York Times reported, “several dozen” Democrats from the House and Senate, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, held a vigil on the steps of the Senate to commemorate the 2021 event while singing “God Bless America.”

The reviews were not good.

“Performative theater,” scoffed conservative actor and activist Dean Cain.

“There’s cringe political theater and then there’s whatever this is,” wrote the conservative commentator who posts under the handle “Western Lensman.”

And then there was Vance, who reposted an image from the event showing Schumer and Jeffries, but in a photo edited to add sombreros to both men’s heads.

Related:
18-Year-Old Pleads Guilty to Murdering His Mom and Stepdad to Fund His Trump Assassination Plot

Vance didn’t include commentary with the post. But he didn’t have to.

As Fox News noted on Tuesday, sombreros have been a staple of social media mockery of Democrats since the party engineered the government shutdown in October.

The intent was to highlight the Republican case that the shutdown was brought about by Democrats’ determination to fund health care for illegal aliens. But as Vance’s post showed, it’s also used as shorthand for mocking Democrats in general.

And there’s evidently a receptive audience for it:

The “vigil” was just the latest effort by the Democratic Party to push the Capitol incursion into American history.

During the Joe Biden presidency, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi convened a handpicked committee with the goal of stirring up publicity about the event long after most Americans had moved on — and permanently damaging Donald Trump’s political prospects.

The 2024 election that brought Trump back to the White House — and made J.D. Vance the vice president — shows how well that worked out.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Bombshell: Minnesota Welfare Administrators Made 'Systemic Effort' to Doctor and Even Fake Official Documents to Give out Massive 'Grants'
JD Vance Joins in Mockery of Democrats' 'Performative' Jan. 6 Candle Stunt
3 Days After Maduro's Capture, And Trump Has Inked Multi-Billion-Dollar Oil Deal to Be Used to Benefit the Venezuelan and American People
Biden, Who Donated Less Than 1 Percent of His Income to Charity at Times, Is Getting the Single Most 'Extravagant' Presidential Pension in History
Details: Maduro's Being Held at 'Hell on Earth' Jail, Known for Maggots in Food, Heat Going Out, and Fatal Violence
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation