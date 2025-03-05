JD Vance and Mike Johnson Caught Talking on Hot Mic Before Trump's Address to Congress

Vice President J.D. Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson were caught on a hot mic Tuesday night ahead of President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress.

The two senior Republicans were heard anticipating the address, with the latter reflecting on how he disliked sitting through now-former President Joe Biden’s speeches to lawmakers.

“By the way, I think the speech is going to be great, but I don’t know how you do this for 90 minutes,” Vance said as the two chatted behind the podium.

“The hardest thing was doing it during Biden when the speech was a stupid campaign speech,” Johnson answered.

But Johnson apparently recalled the possibility that the mic could be picking up their words.

As he continued speaking to Vance, he was seen casually lowering the mic at his desk.

THIS IS GOLD! 😂 VP Vance: By the way, I think the speech is going to be great, but I don’t know how you do this for 90 minutes. Speaker Johnson: The hardest thing was doing it during Biden when the speech was a stupid campaign speech… *turns mic away* pic.twitter.com/lCmqqdOkI4 — George (@BehizyTweets) March 5, 2025



Conservative social media users reacted positively to the moment.

“Hot mic JD is the best JD,” one user said. “He talks on a hot mic just like he talks when he’s in an interview.”

“What a great little moment of candor,” another added.

“Well, I bet it was rough during Bidens’ speeches,” a third noted.

Beyond the hot mic moment before the speech, Democrats disrupted the address from Trump on numerous occasions.

Democratic lawmakers were heard chanting and booing as Trump started his address by highlighting his decisive election victory over now-former Vice President Kamala Harris.

🚨 NOW: Just THIRTY SECONDS into President Trump’s speech, the democrats have already started screaming like children. We win in a LANDSLIDE. You guys LOST. Cope and seethe. pic.twitter.com/j1wJt8A3hB — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 5, 2025



Johnson was also forced to remove Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green after the lawmaker disrupted Trump, standing and shaking his cane at the commander-in-chief during the opening minutes of the speech.

“Members are directed to uphold and maintain decorum in the House and to cease any further disruptions,” Johnson said in an admonishment to Green.

Johnson then called for the House sergeant at arms to remove Green.

BREAKING: Speaker Mike Johnson just ejected Deranged Democrat Al Green from the House Chamber for disrupting President Trump’s speech. pic.twitter.com/lBiXAYwTHS — George (@BehizyTweets) March 5, 2025



Green said in comments to NBC News outside of the chamber that he as a “person of conscience” thinks that Trump “has done things that I think we cannot allow to continue.”

“This whole budget that he has is one that is going to cause Medicaid to be cut, and when he said he had a mandate, it triggered something,” Green claimed.

“It really did. Because he doesn’t have a mandate, and he doesn’t have a mandate to cut health care from poor people.”

