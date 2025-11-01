In case you missed it, Republicans and Democrats managed to show exactly who they are on the Halloween holiday, specifically when it comes to Vice President J.D. Vance.

Vance had fun with the occasion, dressing as a meme of himself. The Democrats, meanwhile, took the opportunity to bring up an old, sick, fake rumor that Vance wrote in his memoir that he engaged in sexual congress with a couch.

You stay classy, D’s.

So, for your amusement, here was the vice president’s costume:

For the uninitiated, this is what he’s mocking:

🤣😂🤣 JD Vance just did the fat face JD meme for Halloween 🎃 https://t.co/ZhmwdPgDpT pic.twitter.com/d14AljvwWI — Emily (@emilylazzell) October 31, 2025

As The Hill noted on Friday:

“The meme sometimes referred to as ‘fat JD’ appeared online following a contentious meeting between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in February, where Vance stepped in to ask Zelensky if he had ‘ever said “thank you” once?’

“Vance’s appearance in the meme shows his eyes widened, with brown curls down to his shoulders and his chin and cheeks enlarged. Since then, it usually pops up online as a means to poke fun at the vice president.”

Even “South Park” seems to have picked up on the meme, which prompted Vance to post, “Well, I’ve finally made it” on X:

Well, I’ve finally made it https://t.co/Mu7VrSVTSb — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 7, 2025

Anyhow, the Democrats saw Vance’s Halloween costume and seem to have thought to themselves: “Hey, is there any way we can use this to remind America we’re the official party of degeneracy?” Spoiler alert: Yes!

POV you’re a brand new IKEA sectional https://t.co/MMLKFcxPW7 — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) October 31, 2025

“POV you’re a brand new IKEA sectional,” the official account of the party wrote, while reposting Vance’s costume-reveal post.

The reference is one you might not remember as well, if just because the Democrats — and their media allies — wanted you to forget it.

Back around the time he was picked to be Trump’s running mate in 2024, a fake internet rumor began to circulate that, in “Hillbilly Elegy” — the 2016 memoir that catapulted the then-little-known lawyer and venture capitalist to fame and eventually a Senate seat in Ohio — Vance described using a couch in an untoward manner.

It was a lie, pure and simple. And even liberal websites like Snopes and NPR acknowledged that.

Still, the rumor got a lot of play in the dimmer corners of the liberal social media sphere, particularly Reddit (remember, kids: You can’t say “predator” without “Redditor!”). However, it didn’t cross over to the mainstream until Kamala Harris’ own running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, decided to make a dirty joke about it at the rally where he was unveiled as the second half of the ticket:

Tim Walz says he can’t wait to debate JD Vance if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up. “See what I did there?” Walz jokes. pic.twitter.com/6BR23cs1GB — The Rooster (@rooster_ohio) August 6, 2024

Yes, that’s right: “I gotta tell you, I can’t wait to debate the guy. That is, if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up. Did you see what I did there?”

Walz never apologized for the quip, although this was probably the high point of the debate process for him. He ended up branding himself a “knucklehead” (not inaccurately, and it stuck around longer than the couch joke did) and birthed another Vance meme in the process:

LOL: Watch JD Vance’s cheeky glance at the camera when he knows he caught Tim Walz… pic.twitter.com/LwZ4RRcGmS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 2, 2024

The same outlets that had a snicker at the perverted meme and then soon forgot about it when they realized it was too gross to keep up went back to their po-faced outrage when Trump and Vance were elected and made any sort of edgy remark.

Mediaite, for instance, which had a blast over the couch reference, got itself into a snit when Vance made what they called “baseless claims” about Kamala Harris’ drinking — over a clip that was put out by the Democrats’ official account, as well.

When asked, in an interview shortly after that, um, not exactly confidence-inspiring clip, what the difference was in how he approached the office versus how Harris did, Vance responded: “Well, I don’t have four shots of vodka before every meeting.”

That, apparently, was a bridge too far. But the couch thing? Lol.

Well, now’s the time Democrats decided to bring that sick feint back.

And here is the picture the two sides presented to the American public:

Vance can laugh at himself and life. The Democrats can laugh at perverted slander. On a holiday that’s all about disguises, both of our political parties actually dressed up as themselves.

You’ve heard it before, you’ll hear it again: We are not the same.

