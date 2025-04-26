Vice President J.D. Vance offered an appropriate one-line response to Democrats who are up in arms about the Friday arrest of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan.

The judge has been accused by the Department of Justice of aiding an illegal immigrant to evade capture by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. She was arrested Friday at the Milwaukee County Courthouse, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Dugan, 65, is being charged with two federal felony counts: obstruction and concealing an individual, according to the federal criminal complaint.

Rep. Ro Khanna of California was one of several Democrats quick to condemn the Trump administration’s actions, posting on the social media platform X, “Donald Trump and JD Vance are arresting judges now. Deleting the tweet won’t undo the constitutional crisis you have just thrust us into.”

He was referring to a now-deleted post by FBI Director Kash Patel, in which he wrote, “Just NOW, the FBI arrested Judge Hannah Dugan out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin on charges of obstruction — after evidence of Judge Dugan obstructing an immigration arrest operation last week.”

“We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest.”

Donald Trump and JD Vance are arresting judges now. Deleting the tweet won’t undo the constitutional crisis you have just thrust us into. https://t.co/FkZ3whfjaV — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 25, 2025

Vance responded to Khanna’s post, writing, “As the estimable Ro Khanna once said, ‘No one is above the law.'”

As the estimable Ro Khanna once said, “No one is above the law.” https://t.co/62hy8XiSQd — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 25, 2025

How many times did we hear Democrats saying that as they proceeded to rack up over 91 criminal charges in four separate cases against Donald Trump, who was on his way to becoming the Republican presidential nominee?

The charges were so blatantly political, all brought during the 2024 campaign cycle.

Nonetheless, Khana posted on X last July following a SCOTUS ruling that favored Trump, “The Supreme Court’s decision to grant Trump ‘absolute immunity’ for ‘official acts’ he took while in office betrays our core American principles. No one is above the law. We need term limits and a binding code of ethics for Supreme Court Justices.”

The Supreme Court’s decision to grant Trump “absolute immunity” for “official acts” he took while in office betrays our core American principles. No one is above the law. We need term limits and a binding code of ethics for Supreme Court Justices. — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) July 2, 2024

While the charges brought against Trump were politically motivated and bogus, such is not the case with Judge Dugan, whom federal prosecutors appear to have dead to rights.

Attorney General Pam Bondi recounted Friday on Fox News that when ICE agents showed up at the Milwaukee courthouse last week to arrest Mexican national Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, 30, Dugan confronted them in the hallway outside the courtroom.

“The judge screams at the immigration officers. She’s furious. Visibly shaken. Upset. Sends them off to talk to the chief judge,” Bondi said.

“She comes back in the courtroom — you’re not going to believe this — takes the defendant and the defense attorney back in her chambers. Takes them out a private exit and tells them to leave, while a state prosecutor and victims of domestic violence are sitting in the courtroom,” the attorney general added. “Can’t make this up.”

Florez-Ruiz is charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery, including modifiers for domestic violence that could subject him to enhanced punishment if convicted.

Is J.D. Vance a great vice president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2404 Votes) No: 0% (11 Votes)

Bondi explained that he was being prosecuted for beating a man and a woman to the point that they needed to go to the hospital.

Fox News reported that, according to the arrest warrant, ICE agents chased Flores-Ruiz on foot outside the courthouse and ultimately apprehended him after Dugan had led him out a back door.

Bondi explained that when she and her colleagues at the Justice Department first heard of the incident, “We could not believe that a judge really did that,” but they investigated the matter further and decided to charge Dugan.

Photos of Judge Hannah Dugan’s arrest by the FBI today at the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Now charged with 2 felonies-obstructing a U.S. agency & concealing an individual to stop an arrest. Both carry a max penalty of 6 years and a $350K fine. ⁦@FBI⁩ ⁦@PamBondi⁩ pic.twitter.com/MzhQkPAji1 — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) April 25, 2025

The attorney general concluded, “You cannot obstruct a criminal case, and really, shame on her. It was a domestic violence case, of all cases, and she’s protecting a criminal defendant over victims of crime.”

As Vance said, “No one is above the law,” and therefore, Dugan must be held accountable for her actions.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.