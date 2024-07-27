JD Vance Has Reportedly Received His Secret Service Code Name

Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio has picked his Secret Service code name, according to a new report.

According to the Daily Mail, Vance’s code name is “Bobcat.” Former President Donald Trump’s code name is “Mogul.”

The Mail offered two sports-linked reasons for the choice, which it said was made by the candidate from a list of possible names.

Ohio University’s nickname is the Bobcats, the Mail noted. Then there are the Breathitt County Bobcats of Kentucky, where Vance spent summers as a child.

The Mail said the name was picked as a nod to his connections in both states, citing what it called a longtime friend it did not name.

In a recent speech in Middletown, Ohio, Vance said the Republican ticket of him and Trump would shine a light on “forgotten communities all across our country,” according to NPR.

“We’re going to fight for every single worker in this country,” he pledged. “If you work hard and play by the rules, you ought to be able to put a good dinner on the table and send your kids to whatever vacation and whatever school you want. To work hard and play by the rules, you get a good life. It’s that simple.”

In his speech, Vance said Trump “is not the caricature or the lie that the media has told you that he is.”

“He is a person who believes this very simple thing, and they call him a radical for it, but it happens just to be common sense: his radical idea is that America should make more stuff in its own country for its own citizens, and that the American nation belongs to the American people,” he said.

In a Michigan speech, he lashed out at Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now the expected Democratic presidential nominee.

“Kamala Harris said something to the effect that I have no loyalty to this country,” he said, according to The Hill.

“Well, I don’t know Kamala. I did serve in the United States Marine Corps and built a business. What the hell have you done other than collect a check?” he said.

During the Michigan rally, he said Democrats did not even let the people pick their party’s nominee, according to ABC.

“Elite Democrats got in a smoke-filled room and decided to throw Joe Biden overboard,” he said.

“This is not OK, ladies and gentlemen. You cannot, for three-and-a-half years, take a guy who clearly didn’t have the mental capacity to do the job,” Vance said.

“Kamala Harris lied about it. My Senate Democratic colleagues lied about it. The media lied about it,” Vance said, calling the coverup an “insult to voters.”

Vance offered a preview of a second Trump administration.

“We’re going to shut down that border, we’re going to put American citizens first, because that’s what American citizens are gonna elect us to do. It’s common sense,” he said.

