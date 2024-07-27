Share
News

JD Vance Has Reportedly Received His Secret Service Code Name

 By Jack Davis  July 27, 2024 at 11:58am
Share

Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio has picked his Secret Service code name, according to a new report.

According to the Daily Mail, Vance’s code name is “Bobcat.” Former President Donald Trump’s code name is “Mogul.”

The Mail offered two sports-linked reasons for the choice, which it said was made by the candidate from a list of possible names.

Ohio University’s nickname is the Bobcats, the Mail noted. Then there are the Breathitt County Bobcats of Kentucky, where Vance spent summers as a child.

The Mail said the name was picked as a nod to his connections in both states, citing what it called a longtime friend it did not name.

Trending:
Watch: Biden Says Speaker Mike Johnson Is 'Dead on Arrival' After GOP Leader Vows to Kill SCOTUS Reform

In a recent speech in Middletown, Ohio, Vance said the Republican ticket of him and Trump would shine a light on  “forgotten communities all across our country,” according to NPR.

“We’re going to fight for every single worker in this country,” he pledged. “If you work hard and play by the rules, you ought to be able to put a good dinner on the table and send your kids to whatever vacation and whatever school you want. To work hard and play by the rules, you get a good life. It’s that simple.”

In his speech, Vance said Trump “is not the caricature or the lie that the media has told you that he is.”

“He is a person who believes this very simple thing, and they call him a radical for it, but it happens just to be common sense: his radical idea is that America should make more stuff in its own country for its own citizens, and that the American nation belongs to the American people,” he said.

Did picking J.D. Vance boost Trump’s chances?

In a Michigan speech, he lashed out at Vice President Kamala Harris, who is now the expected Democratic presidential nominee.

“Kamala Harris said something to the effect that I have no loyalty to this country,” he said, according to The Hill.

“Well, I don’t know Kamala. I did serve in the United States Marine Corps and built a business. What the hell have you done other than collect a check?” he said.

During the Michigan rally, he said Democrats did not even let the people pick their party’s nominee, according to ABC.

“Elite Democrats got in a smoke-filled room and decided to throw Joe Biden overboard,” he said.

Related:
Democratic VP Front-Runner Started a Spy Technology Company Partially Funded by China

“This is not OK, ladies and gentlemen. You cannot, for three-and-a-half years, take a guy who clearly didn’t have the mental capacity to do the job,” Vance said.

“Kamala Harris lied about it. My Senate Democratic colleagues lied about it. The media lied about it,” Vance said, calling the coverup an “insult to voters.”

Vance offered a preview of a second Trump administration.

“We’re going to shut down that border, we’re going to put American citizens first, because that’s what American citizens are gonna elect us to do. It’s common sense,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Watch: Biden Says Speaker Mike Johnson Is 'Dead on Arrival' After GOP Leader Vows to Kill SCOTUS Reform
'I Lost Sight of Him': Concerning Law Enforcement Text Messages from Just Before Trump Shooting Released
Biden DOJ Gives Peter Strzok, Lisa Page $2 Million Over Texts Exposing Anti-Trump Agenda
Ted Cruz, Elon Musk Allege Google Is Engaged in Election Interference After Seeing 'Insane' Trump Search Results
Burned Body Found in Area Where Harris' Lead Staffer Had Promoted Arson in 2020: Ngo
See more...

Conversation