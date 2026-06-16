JD Vance Responds as Lindsey Graham Expresses Skepticism About Iran Deal

The ongoing Republican civil war between neocons and America First anti-interventionists entered a new phase this week.

Namely, war hawks on the right have bristled at President Donald Trump’s deal to end the months-long Iran War. But those hawks apparently know that they cannot publicly attack the president, so they must direct their displeasure elsewhere.

For instance, late Sunday on the social media platform X, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina — long regarded by many America First anti-interventionists as a warmongering neocon — expressed concern over the deal’s details and made it clear that he held Vice President J.D. Vance and his fellow negotiators responsible, to which Vance later responded that Graham should try doubting something other than the peace deal.

“I’d caution Lindsey Graham and anybody else not to believe the hardliner propaganda in Iran, but to believe what’s actually in the agreement,” Vance said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

The vice president made those comments in a Monday interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“But we’ll be releasing the text this week,” Vance added, referring to the memorandum of understanding with Iran, “and what everybody will see is that Iran doesn’t get a dime of money unless they perform their obligations.”

Those words echoed remarks the vice president made Monday on “CBS Mornings.” There, he contrasted Trump’s Iran deal with former President Barack Obama’s 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action agreement.

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“And the money that we’re talking about is fundamentally sanctions relief,” Vance continued, assuring Stephanopoulos and ABC viewers that “we’re not giving them American money. Not a single dollar of American money will go to Iran.”

The vice president then said that sanctions relief will come when Iran makes the “long-term commitments that are necessary to be a normal country, to give up their nuclear weapons program, to stop funding terrorist activities all over the Middle East.”

Finally, Vance told Stephanopoulos what he told “CBS Mornings.” Namely, Trump’s Iran deal benefits everyone far more than Obama’s JCPOA did.

“The fundamental difference is that the Gulf Coast coalition — our Arab partners in the region — they hated the JCPOA, because they felt that it emboldened Iran to be a bad actor. They love this deal, because they feel that it’s gonna create a totally new dynamic in the Middle East.”

Vance concluded by predicting that “if the Iranians meet us,” the deal will lead to a “totally new direction for them, for the United States, and for the whole region.”

VP JD VANCE: “I’d caution Lindsay Graham and anybody else not to believe the hardliner propaganda in Iran” pic.twitter.com/hFKNWTJBdb — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 15, 2026

Graham, of course, had shown considerably less enthusiasm for the deal.

“I am pleased to hear the memorandum of understanding with Iran to allow the Strait of Hormuz to open has been agreed to. I will be watching closely the ensuing negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program and other matters,” he wrote.

The senator did not specify which “other matters” he would watch closely. He did, however, express concern “that Iran’s view of the agreement seems different than what the American negotiating team is claiming.”

Graham also warned that Congress had the power to scuttle any deal it deemed unacceptable.

“Under our law, any nuclear deal with Iran will be sent to Congress for review and a vote,” he wrote.

Then came a not-so-subtle attempt to saddle Vance, not Trump, with responsibility for a deal the neocons hate.

“I look forward to reviewing the final product and I believe it is imperative that the architect of the deal, Vice President Vance and his negotiating partners, be part of the process in presenting the final deal to Congress,” Graham concluded. “Congratulations to all in getting us to this point. Time will tell.”

I am pleased to hear the memorandum of understanding with Iran to allow the Strait of Hormuz to open has been agreed to. I will be watching closely the ensuing negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program and other matters. I am somewhat concerned that Iran’s view of the… https://t.co/3vSNSOc1mp — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 14, 2026

In recent months, the Republican civil war has dominated social media. That war has pitted those who believe American interests should align closely with Israeli interests against those who regard American interests as distinct from Israeli interests. Graham falls into the former camp.

For many months, Trump belonged firmly in the neocons’ camp when it came to Iran. On the question of Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon, he still does.

Signs of fissures have emerged, however, in the wake of the president’s Iran peace deal.

For instance, on Tuesday at the G7 Summit in France, Trump blasted Israel for excessive attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“I’ll tell you what, Israel’s fighting Hezbollah too long, and too many people are being killed, and you don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time you’re looking for somebody, because there are a lot of people in those apartment houses, and they’re not all Hezbollah. That I can tell you,” the president said in a clip posted to X. “And I suggested to Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah, because, to be honest with you, I think they’d do a better job of doing it.”

SHOTS FIRED… President Trump just dunked on Israel for committing War Crimes against Civilians “Israel has been fighting Hezbollah TOO LONG and too many people are being killed, and you don’t have to KNOCK DOWN an apartment house everytime you’re looking for somebody, because… pic.twitter.com/G1GvDH7pyr — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) June 16, 2026

In other words, Trump wants the fighting to end everywhere, including Lebanon. He also, in effect, accused Israel of war crimes against Lebanese civilians.

What will pro-Israel Republicans make of those comments? Will they push for Israel to finish the job against Hezbollah? Is that what Graham meant by “other matters”? And will they push Trump to reignite the Iran conflict?

Either way, the South Carolina senator has identified Vance as a proxy for everything neocons hate about the peace deal. How the Graham-Vance argument plays out, and where Trump falls on the matter, will help determine the Republican Party’s future.

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