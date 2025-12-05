JD Vance Responds as Media Seeks to Stoke Controversy Over His Wife's Wedding Ring

Misery really does love company.

And who knows more about misery than the far left?

Miserable leftists have been having a field day on social media when photos first began circulating of second lady Usha Vance being spotted in photos without her wedding ring on:

🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨 Second lady of the United States, Usha Vance was spotted without her wedding ring. She is seemingly happier now than ever. pic.twitter.com/46HiAroDmi — Trump Tracker (@trackingdonald) November 21, 2025

Perhaps even more sickeningly, around the same time, leftists and haters began spreading rumors that Vice President J.D. Vance was going to leave Usha for the recently widowed Erika Kirk:

Vance is going to leave Usha for Erika Kirk- You saw it here 1st – pic.twitter.com/UrrewUzfId — Haters_gonna_hate (@princess_kim_k) October 30, 2025

(Notice the thousands of likes on that salacious post.)

It became big enough that even outlets like People magazine and The Daily Beast began running headlines about the fact that Usha had been pictured without her wedding band on.

This drivel persisted despite Usha’s representatives telling the Daily Wire that Usha is “a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

Well, now J.D. himself has fired back at his critics in the perfect fashion — he laughed at them.

“I think that we kind of get a kick out of it,” Vance told NBC News.

“With anything in life, you take the good with the bad,” he continued. “You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too.

“But our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been, and I think Usha’s really taken to it, and it’s been kind of cool to see how she’s developed and evolved in this new role.”

Truly, he couldn’t have given a better response. These trashy tabloid headlines about Vance’s marriage are honestly beneath contempt. The “story,” if you can even call it that, is a nothing burger. It doesn’t deserve anything more than a chuckle. The fact that Vance even needs to mention the strength of his marriage is preposterous and a sad sign of what the left will resort to to take down conservatives.

Speaking of the left, I’d be remiss not to mention that it’s them who actually look awful in this whole J.D.-Usha brouhaha.

They can’t argue about things like policy, so they spread despicable rumors about a man’s marriage based on a handful of photos?

It’s pathetic, it’s pointless, and it’s loser behavior. In other words, it’s everything you’ve learned to detest about the left.

