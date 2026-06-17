JD Vance Says 'The View' 'Defied' His Expectations, Reveals What Joy Behar Told Him Off-Camera

Vice President J.D. Vance made a surprising revelation Tuesday on Fox News’ “Gutfeld!”

Recalling his appearance earlier in the day on ABC’s notoriously liberal “The View,” Vance said that he received an unexpected compliment from co-host Joy Behar.

“Joy Behar even said during the break, not joking, she said, ‘You know what? You’re, like, pretty good for a Republican.’ And I was like, ‘Whoa.’ That is a way better compliment than I expected from Joy Behar,” the vice president said, per Fox News.

All told, Vance described his venture into the lion’s den as more amicable than he anticipated.

“I expected them to be absolutely vicious, and they were only a little bit vicious. It wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be,” the vice president said.

Of course, Vance fully expected some race-baiting, though even that came with a mild surprise.

“I thought that Sunny [Hostin], the woman to my left, was going to call me a racist. In reality, it was Whoopi [Goldberg], the woman to my right, who called me a racist. So expectations were defied,” he joked.

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Vance has made the rounds on news shows this week to defend President Donald Trump’s Iran peace deal.

That deal has produced skepticism from Republican war hawks and will likely play a role in determining Vance’s political future.

On “The View,” however, the vice president promoted his new book, “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.”

Several co-hosts used Vance’s Christian faith as an entry point by which to criticize the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

First, co-host Sarah Haines said that “as a Christian” she could explain borders to her children, but she could not explain why immigration agents dragged non-violent migrants out of their homes and wrongly detained them.

Likewise, co-host Ana Navarro implored Vance “as a Christian and as a father” to investigate conditions inside migrant detention facilities.

Vance also addressed his former opposition to Trump.

“In politics or in anything, I think it’s important to just say, ‘You know what? I got some things wrong, and I was wrong about him.’ He was a very successful president. It’s one of the reasons why I have been so supportive of him,” the vice president said.

Before the tough questions even began, Vance himself set the tone for a civil conversation.

After co-host Whoopi Goldberg introduced him, the vice president walked onto the set to surprisingly strong applause and a comment from Behar that he was taller than she expected, to which he joked that those who see him on television only notice his big head.

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