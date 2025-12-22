Share
Vice President J.D. Vance speaks on the final day of Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on Dec. 21, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona.
JD Vance Scores Dominant Win in AmFest's 2028 Straw Poll, Beats Trump's 2024 Mark

 By Bryan Chai  December 22, 2025 at 3:35pm
It’s not exactly a secret that the Republican Party is headed for a new frontier in 2028.

President Donald Trump — the man who the GOP has effectively coalesced around save for a few notable exceptions — will be leaving office after being termed out.

That leaves a gaping power vacuum that multiple big names will compete to fill.

Chief among those big names? Vice President J.D. Vance — and that’s not just conjecture.

The Turning Point USA AmericaFest 2025 straw poll is a fairly good representation of how the conservative grassroots are leaning, and it paints a fascinating — and dominating — picture:

As TPUSA’s Blake Neff wrote, “JD Vance won the 2028 nomination straw poll by more than Donald Trump won the 2024 one we did two years ago.”

That’s huge considering Trump’s dominant 2024 general election performance, which saw him pick up every single swing state.

Vance is way ahead of potential competitors, including conservative heavyweights like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

But perhaps most interestingly, Vance is also well ahead of Donald Trump Jr., who some had pegged as a possible VP nomination for Vance should he run for president in 2028.

Watch: JD Vance Gets Fiery Response from AmFest Crowd After Declaring the U.S. 'a Christian Nation'

Neff also shared some more fascinating findings of the straw poll.

One interesting finding was that “Trump’s Cabinet is very popular.”

Trump administration stars like Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Department of Homeland Secretary Secretary Kristi Noem all had “strongly approve” ratings over 70 percent.

In fact, the only member of the Cabinet who had double-digit “strongly disapprove” ratings was Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The straw poll voters found the biggest issue to be voter integrity, believed that an overwhelming majority support an immigration moratorium, and said that radical Islam is the No. 1 threat to America.

(Neff noted that “very few people” were concerned about America’s catastrophically low birthrate — but “They should be!”)

The most interesting finding, however, had to do with perhaps the most divisive online issue for conservatives: Israel.

The straw poll found that 86.7 percent of respondents saw Israel as either an ally or America’s top ally.

A mere 13.3 percent found Israel not to be an ally.

