Share
Commentary

JD Vance Sends a PSA to Those Calling Trump's Capture of Maduro 'Illegal'

 By Joe Saunders  January 3, 2026 at 10:10am
Share

News of Saturday night’s raid that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro had barely gotten out before Democrats started bellyaching.

“This war is illegal, it’s embarrassing,” Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego wrote in a post on the social media platform X.

But Vice President J.D. Vance had an answer just as quickly — and he delivered it in “public service announcment” in no uncertain terms.

First, Vance noted that the crisis between President Donald Trump and the Maduro government had bubbled for months before boiling over  — “the president offered multiple off ramps,” Vance wrote. Then the vice president made the point crystal clear:

“And PSA for everyone saying this was ‘illegal’:

“Maduro has multiple indictments in the United States for narcoterrorism. You don’t get to avoid justice for drug trafficking in the United States because you live in a palace in Caracas.”

The tone — and its invocation of American law — was exactly right. And the contrast it drew to reactions from other supposed “world leaders,” as well as American Democrats, was striking.

On the global front, there was the usual noise from the usual suspects about the use of American force.

Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel — himself a communist dictator — called the strike a “criminal US attack,” according to CBS News.

China’s government — that paragon of international good-feeling and human rights — claimed it was “deeply shocked and strongly condemns” the operation, according to Reuters.

Related:
Another One: Suspect in Hammer Attack at JD Vance's Home Is Man Who Changed Name to Julia, Comes From Wealthy Democrat Family

The Russian government, hip deep in blood from a war that Trump is trying to end, called the strike “condemnable,” Reuters reported.

And, of course, Democrats in the United States were not happy. Gallego had plenty of company in the leftist party launching spurious attacks on Trump’s decisive use of military force.

But Vance was having none of it. And he had logic and law on his side.

He also had a lot of supporters on social media.

Of course, the response to Vance’s post wasn’t universally supportive — the reflexive carping from administration critics was on full display, too. But his point is unassailable.

The U.S. confrontation with Venezuela did not appear out of nowhere. A major headache during Trump’s first term, it has been going on for more than a decade with Maduro (and before that, with his strongman predecessor, Hugo Chavez).

Maduro has had plenty of chances to back down from his position — starting with making some effort to stop the flow of drugs and criminals from his country into the United States. But since that was apparently part of his whole strategy, he didn’t take advantage of those chances.

He evidently thought living “in a palace in Caracas,” as Vance put it, allowed him to behave with impunity.

He’s now learned differently.

“Maduro is the newest person to find out that President Trump means what he says,” Vance wrote, before going on to thank the actual individuals who carried out the mission:

“Kudos to our brave special operators who pulled off a truly impressive operation.”

It was a post — with a message — that was a very public service to Democrats in the U.S. and dictators around the world.

They should be paying attention.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Details: Maduro's Being Held at 'Hell on Earth' Jail, Known for Maggots in Food, Heat Going Out, and Fatal Violence
Nobel-Winning Venezuelan Opposition Leader Humiliates Democrats: 'The Hour of Freedom Has Arrived'
'Wrath of American Justice': AG Pam Bondi Outlines Criminal Charges That Could Put Maduro Away for Good
JD Vance Sends a PSA to Those Calling Trump's Capture of Maduro 'Illegal'
NYPD Found Box of Abandoned Police Uniforms Just Days Before Mamdani Was Sworn In
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation