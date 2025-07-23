JD Vance Had to Be Shaking in His Boots When He Saw the Protest Assembled for His Nantucket Visit ... Just Kidding

Affluent liberals fill their empty lives with so many strange activities that ordinary people view them as curiosities of nature. Like exotic zoo animals, they seem singularly unaware of the impression they leave on those who watch them.

Of course, that analogy has limits. After all, even zoo animals know better than to humiliate themselves by tussling with Vice President J.D. Vance.

In a series of clips posted Tuesday to the social media platform X, a small group of dimwitted malcontents assembled on the ritzy island of Nantucket, Massachusetts, to protest Vance’s arrival ahead of a massive private fundraiser for the Republican National Committee.

Admittedly, the phrase “dimwitted malcontents” reads as uncharitable, especially from a Christian.

Nonetheless, one simply must read the signs they carried in order to appreciate the magnitude of their idiocy.

First, like all good, rich, white liberals, they pretended to love immigrants. And by “immigrants” they meant “illegal immigrants.”

“Fund Ukraine Not ICE,” one woman’s sign read.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, of course, do not arrest legal immigrants. So the denizens of uber-wealthy Nantucket showed their exquisite liberal sensibilities by supporting the lawbreaking kind.

Second, some women held signs that referred to Vance’s “childless cat ladies” comment, which liberals and their allies in the establishment media tried to turn into a controversy early in the 2024 presidential campaign, shortly after Vance accepted now-President Donald Trump’s offer to serve as his running mate.

Examples of feline-themed protest signs included “My Cat Respects Women” and “Cat Women Scratch Back.”

One wonders how the vice president survived the trauma of such vicious barbs.

Finally, the rich morons freely protesting on the side of a road imagined themselves in an authoritarian hellscape.

“It’s Looking a Lot Like 1930s Germany Right Now,” one sign read, while another contradicted that observation by declaring “This Is Not 1938 Fascist Germany.”

In between those two fools, another sign read “Big Brother Is Watching,” a reference to George Orwell’s dystopian novel “1984.” The sign featured a picture of the vice president.

Hilariously — you cannot make this up — the protester holding that anti-authoritarian sign sported the cloth mask of the COVID cult.

Moreover, one sign impressively combined two different strands of lunacy.

“Even Cats Know J.D. Is a Lying Fascist,” the sign read.

WARNING: The following posts contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Protestors have assembled on Cliff Road, the street leading toward the GOP fundraiser that Vice President JD Vance will attend tonight pic.twitter.com/Iq2hX43f9P — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) July 22, 2025

Another video showed the protesters jeering when the vice president’s motorcade passed. Conveniently, it was a small enough gathering that one could easily hear individual protesters’ voices.

Protesters greeted Vice President JD Vance as he arrives at the Republican National Committee fundraiser on Nantucket pic.twitter.com/7ykiFLuQZ8 — Nantucket Current (@ACKCurrent) July 22, 2025

End Wokeness, a prominent conservative account on X, described the group as “all elderly cat ladies.”

Protestors waited to boo JD Vance today in Nantucket. They were all elderly cat ladies. pic.twitter.com/eORxBgaRt2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 23, 2025

Meanwhile, Vance helped raise a $3 million in donations, a Nantucket record for the RNC, per the New York Post.

That should help soothe the vice president’s lacerated feelings over having incurred the wrath of rich cat ladies who think they live in a fascist state.

Fortunately for the protesters, they did not have to confront Vance directly. After all, that has not worked out very well for Democrats and their establishment media allies.

Thus, deprived of that spectacle, one can only marvel at affluent liberals behaving strangely in their natural habitat.

