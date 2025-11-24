Share
News
Vice President J.D. Vance, right, had plenty to say about the skewed priorities of longtime politicians like outgoing GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, left.
Vice President J.D. Vance, right, had plenty to say about the skewed priorities of longtime politicians like outgoing GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, left. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images; Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

JD Vance Shreds Mitch McConnell Over 'Ridiculous Attack on the President's Team'

 By Bryan Chai  November 24, 2025 at 4:44pm
Share

For people of different political persuasions, the political “swamp” can mean a lot of different things.

For those in the MAGA camp, “the swamp” could most accurately be described as a cabal of neocon boomers.

And given what Vice President J.D. Vance had to say, it’s clear where MAGA considers Sen. Mitch McConnell a part of that swamp.

McConnell made waves when he came out and lambasted the way President Donald Trump and his administration had been handling the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

“Putin has spent the entire year trying to play President Trump for a fool,” McConnell had said. “If administration officials are more concerned with appeasing Putin than securing real peace, then the president ought to find new advisors.”

Vance wasn’t going to let that go without retorting.

“This is a ridiculous attack on the president’s team, which has worked tirelessly to clean up the mess in Ukraine that Mitch — always eager to write blank checks to Biden’s foreign policy — left us,” Vance posted.

Then he ominously added: “I wonder if the three candidates to replace McConnell in Kentucky share his views here.”

The vice president wasn’t done there. A couple of hours after posting the above, Vance once again took to X to illustrate the work the Trump administration had been doing with regard to bringing lasting peace in the ongoing international conflict — and rip into the GOP officials who seem unusually fixated on every issue but the ones affecting Americans.

Related:
Trump Snubbed by Dick Cheney's Family: Report

“After four years of house prices doubling (and in some areas, tripling) many young people feel priced out of the American Dream of homeownership,” Vance posted. “A welfare fraud scandal in Minnesota reveals that large numbers of new arrivals aren’t assimilating and are funneling our tax dollars to literal terrorist groups. An innocent woman was set on fire in Chicago as the mayor resists federal law enforcement resources to bring peace to one of our great cities. The Obamacare insurance system is buckling under its own weight. And the country is $38 trillion in debt.

“Our administration is working hard on addressing all of these problems. But you know what really fires up the beltway GOP? Not any of the above.

“Instead, the political class is really angry that the Trump administration may finally bring a four year conflict in Eastern Europe to a close.

“I’m not even talking about the substance of their views. Much of what these people have said about the Ukraine war has been proven wrong, but whatever. We can agree to disagree.

“But the level of passion over this one issue when your own country has serious problems is bonkers.

“It disgusts me. Show some passion for your own country.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Breaking: National Guard Shooter Is Afghan National, Potential Terrorist - FBI
Update: National Guard Troops Shot in DC Were Ambushed, Shot at Point-Blank Range
'You Are Beyond Sick': MS NOW Journalist Suggests ICE Arrests to Blame for National Guard Shootings
Demonic Transgender Stabber Who Cut Ankle Monitor and Escaped Captured in Nationwide Manhunt
Man Charged with Murdering His Own Brothers in Hunting Cabin Rampage
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation