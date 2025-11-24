JD Vance Shreds Mitch McConnell Over 'Ridiculous Attack on the President's Team'

For people of different political persuasions, the political “swamp” can mean a lot of different things.

For those in the MAGA camp, “the swamp” could most accurately be described as a cabal of neocon boomers.

And given what Vice President J.D. Vance had to say, it’s clear where MAGA considers Sen. Mitch McConnell a part of that swamp.

After being hilariously and pathetically wrong in his prediction that President Trump would lose the 2024 election, Mitch McConnell has now spent all of 2025 doing nothing but working to undermine the MAGA agenda at ever turn. He voted against several members of his cabinet,… pic.twitter.com/3COltaOhPv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 24, 2025

McConnell made waves when he came out and lambasted the way President Donald Trump and his administration had been handling the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

“Putin has spent the entire year trying to play President Trump for a fool,” McConnell had said. “If administration officials are more concerned with appeasing Putin than securing real peace, then the president ought to find new advisors.”

Vance wasn’t going to let that go without retorting.

“This is a ridiculous attack on the president’s team, which has worked tirelessly to clean up the mess in Ukraine that Mitch — always eager to write blank checks to Biden’s foreign policy — left us,” Vance posted.

Then he ominously added: “I wonder if the three candidates to replace McConnell in Kentucky share his views here.”

The vice president wasn’t done there. A couple of hours after posting the above, Vance once again took to X to illustrate the work the Trump administration had been doing with regard to bringing lasting peace in the ongoing international conflict — and rip into the GOP officials who seem unusually fixated on every issue but the ones affecting Americans.

After four years of house prices doubling (and in some areas, tripling) many young people feel priced out of the American Dream of homeownership. A welfare fraud scandal in Minnesota reveals that large numbers of new arrivals aren’t assimilating and are funneling our tax dollars… — JD Vance (@JDVance) November 24, 2025

“After four years of house prices doubling (and in some areas, tripling) many young people feel priced out of the American Dream of homeownership,” Vance posted. “A welfare fraud scandal in Minnesota reveals that large numbers of new arrivals aren’t assimilating and are funneling our tax dollars to literal terrorist groups. An innocent woman was set on fire in Chicago as the mayor resists federal law enforcement resources to bring peace to one of our great cities. The Obamacare insurance system is buckling under its own weight. And the country is $38 trillion in debt.

“Our administration is working hard on addressing all of these problems. But you know what really fires up the beltway GOP? Not any of the above.

“Instead, the political class is really angry that the Trump administration may finally bring a four year conflict in Eastern Europe to a close.

“I’m not even talking about the substance of their views. Much of what these people have said about the Ukraine war has been proven wrong, but whatever. We can agree to disagree.

“But the level of passion over this one issue when your own country has serious problems is bonkers.

“It disgusts me. Show some passion for your own country.”

