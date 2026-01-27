JD Vance Smokes Ilhan Omar After She Dares Say Cleaning Voter Rolls Is 'About Rigging Elections'

So apparently, we have a new complaint from the far left about enforcing immigration law in Minnesota: It’s all “about rigging elections.”

This, at least, is the line from Squad™ Rep. Ilhan Omar regarding demands to hand over voter records in Minnesota as part of Department of Homeland Security backing off Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the Twin Cities.

Vice President J.D. Vance managed to sum this up this argument perfectly: “We really want illegal aliens to vote in elections and will riot to ensure that it is so.”

Omar’s statement came after Attorney General Pam Bondi noted in a Saturday letter to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz that the “lawlessness in the streets is matched by the unprecedented financial fraud occurring on your watch,” and that if there was going to be a withdrawal of federal agencies while lawlessness went unchecked in Minneapolis, several conditions had to be met.

“Unfortunately, you and other Minnesota officials have refused to support the men and women risking their lives to protect Americans and uphold the rule of law. Because Minnesota, Minneapolis, and St. Paul have chosen to ignore federal immigration law by enacting sanctuary laws and policies, the federal agents led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) have operated alone. And politicians in your state are not just refusing to help these agents, they are putting federal agents in danger,” Bondi said.

She noted that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey — Walz’s confederate during most of this chaos — has told ICE to “get the f*** out of Minneapolis.” If this were to happen, she told Walz, there needed to be a few ground rules.

Among them would be to “allow the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice to access voter rolls to confirm that Minnesota’s voter registration practices comply with federal law as authorized by the Civil Rights Act of 1960.”

“Fulfilling this common sense request will better guarantee free and fair elections and boost confidence in the rule of law,” she said.

Or will it… rig elections for Republicans? Dun DUN DUN!

“ICE will leave Minnesota if you hand over your voter rolls” tells you everything you need to know. This was never about immigration or fraud. It was always about rigging elections. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 25, 2026

“‘ICE will leave Minnesota if you hand over your voter rolls’ tells you everything you need to know,” Ilhan Omar said on Sunday.

“This was never about immigration or fraud. It was always about rigging elections.”

Vance punctured the illogic of this conclusion:

“We really want illegal aliens to vote in elections and will riot to ensure that it is so.” https://t.co/xp44Ml6C5v — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 26, 2026

The left has demonstrated in Minneapolis, quite amply, that it doesn’t believe in civil disobedience. It believes that it has the right to conclude which laws are only suggestions and to expect absolute freedom from consequences if it disobeys them.

This isn’t the philosophy of the Civil Rights marchers, but of George Wallace standing in the schoolhouse door and Orval Faubus forcing Dwight Eisenhower to call in the National Guard to desegregate the schools in Little Rock.

This isn’t crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge. These are the people who attacked them to ensure Jim Crow got upheld. This isn’t Abraham Lincoln’s “better angels of our nature,” but the id of the mob.

If this is about de-escalation, as so many on the left want to claim, the left needs to do the same — and that includes proving the massive fraud their state has allowed to go on hasn’t seeped into their political system.

This isn’t “rigging elections.” It’s common sense. To the extent that Omar and others think it isn’t, they’re proving this is merely the “justice” of the gangster prevailing over the rule of law.

Remember the great line from Fred Schwarz’s the quote from his 1960 book “You Can Trust the Communists (to Be Communists)”: “It is not possible for a Communist to lie in the interests of Communism. By definition, if a statement is in the interests of Communism, it is the truth.”

Such is Omar’s “truth,” and such is that of those who parrot her.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.