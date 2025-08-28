JD Vance Teaches Jen Psaki a Lesson About Prayer in Wake of Catholic School Shooting

One cannot help noticing that leftists have grown awfully bold in their attacks on everything good, true, and beautiful.

For instance, in the wake of Wednesday’s mass shooting at the Annunciation Catholic Church and school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, who served as press secretary in former President Joe Biden’s administration, lashed out at people who offer “thoughts and prayers,” prompting Vice President JD Vance to rebuke Psaki for her callousness and failure to understand the purpose of prayer.

“Prayer is not freaking enough. Prayers does not end school shootings. prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers,” Psaki wrote on the social media platform X.

Prayer is not freaking enough. Prayers does not end school shootings. prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 27, 2025

Then, on Thursday, Vance offered several thoughtful rebuttals.

“We pray because our hearts are broken. We pray because we know God listens. We pray because we know that God works in mysterious ways, and can inspire us to further action. Why do you feel the need to attack other people for praying when kids were just killed praying?” the vice president wrote.

We pray because our hearts are broken. We pray because we know God listens. We pray because we know that God works in mysterious ways, and can inspire us to further action. Why do you feel the need to attack other people for praying when kids were just killed praying? https://t.co/KfTJ71Hcjf — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 28, 2025

One minute later, Vance characterized Psaki’s anti-prayer rant as a “bizarre” product of modern leftism.

“Of all the weird left wing culture wars in the last few years, this is by far the most bizarre. ‘How dare you pray for innocent people in the midst of tragedy?!’ What are you even talking about?” he wrote.

Of all the weird left wing culture wars in the last few years, this is by far the most bizarre. “How dare you pray for innocent people in the midst of tragedy?!” What are you even talking about? — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 28, 2025

As one would expect, the vice president hardly stood alone in castigating Psaki’s self-worshiping callousness.

For instance, Sean Davis of The Federalist likened her post to something an “actual demon” would write.

Demonic influence notwithstanding, Psaki’s post has three earthly explanations.

First, liberals regularly exploit school shootings because they want to disarm American citizens. In such cases “enough with the thoughts and prayers” actually means “pass more anti-gun legislation.”

Second, after the shooting, President Donald Trump called for prayers. That meant, of course, that Democrats had to denigrate prayer, which they did.

Finally — and most fundamentally of all — many leftists hate prayer because they worship the state, which amounts to worshiping themselves and others in government who think as they do. At its core, Marxism promotes this above all else.

“Nah, let’s be clear, Comrade. You want us all to pray to the State, you Communist apparatchik,” one X user wrote to Psaki.

Nah, let’s be clear, Comrade. You want us all to pray to the State, you Communist apparatchik. — Isaiah L. Carter 🇺🇸 (@IsaiahLCarter) August 28, 2025

In sum, Psaki’s anti-prayer post had several possible explanations, none of them good.

As for her boldness — and that of other Democrats — in attacking prayer itself, that would seem to have come from a darker, less earthly source.

