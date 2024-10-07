JD Vance Urges Americans to Share 26-Second Clip from Kamala Harris' '60 Minutes' Interview

As she proved yet again in an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Vice President Kamala Harris has an unfortunate tendency to speak in word salads that leave the listener wondering whether she lacks intelligence, honesty or both.

With that in mind, Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio — former President Donald Trump’s running mate — urged social media users to watch a particularly jaw-dropping clip from Harris’ interview, then share it far and wide.

“Watch this video. It’s only 26 seconds. Show it to your friends and family,” Vance wrote Monday on the social media platform X.

Indeed, the clip revealed the mind of a vice president who appears incapable of serious thought or coherent speech.

“This is not a person who is competent enough to be president of the United States,” Vance added.

The clip showed Harris’ response to a question from CBS’ Bill Whitaker, who asked the vice president about Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu.

“It seems that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening,” Whitaker said at the beginning of the clip. By that the CBS interviewer meant that Netanyahu appears to have ignored many of the public stances adopted by President Joe Biden’s administration, including calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Harris’ incoherent response would defy belief — if we had not already seen many such responses from her in the past.

“Well, Bill, the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of, many things including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region.”

Watch this video. It’s only 26 seconds. Show it to your friends and family. This is not a person who is competent enough to be president of the United States. https://t.co/zwXZlPchzP — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 7, 2024

The most generous translation of that epic word salad might read as follows:

“Our work has resulted in Israeli actions that resulted from our work.”

That is staggering nonsense — the kind that comes only from dull or dishonest minds.

In fact, perhaps the most staggering thing about that word salad is that moments earlier the vice president had delivered an equally head-scratching example of repetitive gibberish.

“The aid that we have given Israel allowed Israel to defend itself against 200 ballistic missiles that were just meant to attack the Israelis and the people of Israel,” Harris said in a longer clip of the interview posted to YouTube.

In short, Harris’ responses to Whitaker constitute the latest example of a phenomenon that has only two possible explanations.

Would Kamala Harris be the worst president of the 2000s? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1611 Votes) No: 1% (18 Votes)

On one hand, she speaks like an establishment politician who takes great care not to say anything true. At best, she sounds like someone trying to put the most implausible gloss on the ugliest reality.

On the other hand, a brilliant liar would not sound like a high-school sophomore in her first public-speaking class. The vice president either knows nothing or cannot communicate what little she does know.

Of course, the establishment media, which covered for Biden’s cognitive decline, has largely conducted Harris’ campaign for her.

Thus, one hopes that the Trump campaign will make good use of such clips. In fact, one could scarcely imagine a more effective pro-Trump ad than the unscripted vice president in her own words.

Meanwhile, Vance had it right. Spread these clips far and wide.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.