JD Vance Warns Against Election Overreaction, But Calls Out 3 Things That Need to Change

Recognizing that every election is a milepost on the ever-changing route to the next one, Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday urged Republicans to take three steps to make Election 2026 a win.

Democrats howled after Tuesday night showed wins in marquee races, such as far-left Democrat Zohran Mamdani winning the mayor’s race in New York City, California voters endorsing a plan to gerrymander the state in hopes of adding more Democratic districts, and Democrats taking the governor’s races in New Jersey, where Rep. Mikie Sherrill won, and Virginia, where Abigail Spanberger emerged triumphant.

Vance said that while the sky is not falling, there are some clouds.

“I think it’s idiotic to overreact to a couple of elections in blue states,” Vance posted on X. He said that boosting turnout, solving hone front problems, and working as a team would be critical to future Republican success.

“Scot Pressler, TPUSA, and a bunch of others have been working hard to register voters,” he wrote.

“I said it in 2022, and I’ve said it repeatedly since: our coalition is ‘lower propensity’ and that means we have to do better at turning out voters than we have in the past,” he wrote.

“We need to focus on the home front. The president has done a lot that has already paid off in lower interest rates and lower inflation, but we inherited a disaster from Joe Biden and Rome wasn’t built in a day,” he continued.

“We’re going to keep on working to make a decent life affordable in this country, and that’s the metric by which we’ll ultimately be judged in 2026 and beyond.”

Vance also chided Republicans: “The infighting is stupid.”

“I care about my fellow citizens — particularly young Americans — being able to afford a decent life, I care about immigration and our sovereignty, and I care about establishing peace overseas so our resources can be focused at home,” he wrote.

“If you care about those things too, let’s work together,” he concluded.

Although Democrats tried to spin the elections as a sign of what was to come in 2026, not everyone was on board with that analysis.

“Anyone who is telling you they know exactly what will happen based off tonight is lying,” Republican strategist Matt Gorman said, according to NBC.

But another strategist noted that the election is a reminder that domestic issues drive voters.

“Hopefully some folks get the clue that we need to be talking about and doing something about the economy,” one Republican strategist, who NBC did not name, said.

“I’m hearing the president is getting it; the outstanding question is if his team does. I just know he’s asking a lot of questions, the right ones, as to why more wasn’t done and why adjustments haven’t been made,” the strategist explained.

