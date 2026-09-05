JD Vance's Mother Goes Full 'Mama Bear' on Abdul El-Sayed After He Targets Vance Family

The phrase “political athlete” often gets thrown around quite a bit when it comes to how certain candidates or elected officials compare with actual athletes.

For instance, hear a liberal podcaster wax poetic about Barack Obama’s ability to campaign, write, speak, and do everything but govern effectively — which they swear he did anyway, because he played the long game — and the phrase will eventually get trotted out with comparisons to Michael Jordan or Lionel Messi.

If and when it comes out in Michigan’s Senate race, give Abdul El-Sayed this: He’s the Usain Bolt of political athlete sprinters.

Not just content to dash away from Hasan “America Deserved 9/11” Piker after campaigning with the streamer during the primary, he’s now trying to run away from comments he made about Vice President J.D. Vance’s family, too, implying his family would disapprove of his interracial marriage because of where he’s from, among other things.

According to The Guardian, the tiff began after Vance said in a speech that if he went back in time to visit his “Papaw” — grandfather — and told him about the state of the Democratic Party in 2026, he’d hardly believe it.

“So do we think JD is taking Usha with him back in time to meet Papaw, or no?” El-Sayed wrote on social media in return, a not-exactly-veiled reference to the fact that Second Lady Usha Vance is Indian-American.

Considering El-Sayed’s own family problems — his birth mother has links to a group that funded Osama bin Laden, the Taliban, and Hamas; his father-in-law, a major campaign donor, has links to the Muslim Brotherhood — this was probably not the smartest idea.

After all, these are actual substantive issues, not just ill-advised ad hominem jabs on the campaign trail. Thus, throwing haymakers at Vance’s family was probably a poor idea. And the vice president managed to get in a few of his own, but not before his own mother had thrown a knockout.

“I think that man’s an idiot,” said the veep’s mom, Beverly Vance Aikins, in an interview with Tomi Lahren. “Those are my babies. You know, I’d probably punch the guy if I ever seen him and then that would get me in trouble.”

“He can take all the shots he wants. It’s jealousy, the only thing I can think of,” she added.

Don’t mess with @JDVance‘s mama. @TomiLahren had the honor of interviewing Beverly Vance Aikins today and she did NOT hold back. Full conversation out now.#mamabear #vicepresident #usa pic.twitter.com/OIxlXTFhCu — Tomi Lahren is Fearless (@TLisFearless) September 2, 2026

That’s the full mama bear treatment, all right.

Vance, speaking in Michigan on Monday, also told El-Sayed to “keep my wife’s name the hell out of your mouth because she’s way out of your league.”

“I actually think that the people of Michigan think it’s kind of weird when you talk about another guy’s wife,” Vance said, according to Fox News.

“I think the people of Michigan would like you to talk about the public policy ideas… I think the people of Michigan would like you to talk about how you’re going to protect auto workers when you’re supporting every single policy that has undercut the wages and jobs of Michigan auto workers your entire life in public service.”

“We’re here to talk about protecting Michigan truck drivers, but also protecting the safety of every single person who drives on the road with a semi truck, which is all of us,” Vance added.

“Here’s the crazy thing. Just a few years ago, Abdul El-Sayed said that we need to make sure that illegal aliens have driver’s licenses in this country. He would love to undercut the wages of American truckers.”

Which is what people care about — not insults about Vance’s wife.

Which, as you can imagine, El-Sayed is sprinting away from. According to The Guardian, he insisted on Monday he’d “rather not talk about spouses at all,” but that Vance’s remark said that people were “more American” than others, indicated by the fact that El-Sayed was “less than normal.”

Yes, he is — because he’s a leftist who campaigns with and gets campaign money from Muslim extremists, but let’s ignore that part.

You’ve got to admit, as a political athlete, the guy’s a heck of a sprinter. Too bad he’s been one-dimensional in that department since the moment that the primary ended.

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