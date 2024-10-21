JD Vance's Response to Rally Attendee Shouting 'Jesus Is King' Is the Opposite of What Kamala Harris Did

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance had the right response when someone yelled out during a rally “Jesus is King,” which contrasted greatly with how Vice President Kamala Harris handled a similar situation, where she mocked the audience members.

While speaking about abortion at a rally the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Harris said, “We’re not gonna be gaslighted on this. We remember, Donald Trump hand-selected three members of the United States Supreme Court, with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did as he intended.”

The issue has now been returned to the states to decide, which Trump has argued is where it should stay. At the presidential debate last month, Harris would not say what restrictions on abortion she would support, if any.

Trump pressed the debate moderator at the event to question Harris on whether she would allow abortions for any reason at the seventh month of the pregnancy and beyond, but the Democratic nominee again would not answer. Most nations set limits, with 12 weeks (3 months) being the most common, Time reported in 2022.

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse students Luke Polaske and Grant Beth, who are pro-life, shouted in response to Harris’ Thursday rally abortion comments, “Jesus is Lord!” and “Christ is King!”

This prompted Harris to snidely respond, “Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally. No, I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.”

🚨 BREAKING: We now have ANOTHER ANGLE of the people shouting “Christ is King… Jesus is Lord” at the Harris rally. Afterward, she shouted at them, “You must be at the wrong rally.” They were kicked out. Video from @ScottPreslerpic.twitter.com/lc9MbrYbBz — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 19, 2024

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the “crowd erupted into cheers and applause as the protesters were shown toward the door.”

In contrast, Vance while speaking at a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin Sunday night argued, “I say this as a Christian, as a person who was baptized for the first time just a few years ago. There is something really bizarre with Kamala Harris’ anti-Christian rhetoric and anti-Christian approach to public policy.”

As he continued to speak on the subject of faith and politics, a rally attendee called out, “Jesus is King!”

And how did Vance respond?

“That’s right. Jesus is King,” he said, prompting loud applause and cheers from the crowd.

Attendee at a JD Vance rally just yelled, “JESUS IS KING!” Vance’s response: “That’s right. Jesus is King.” 🙏✝️ pic.twitter.com/hecwYBvOWB — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) October 20, 2024

“I don’t think that we’ve seen anything like this in modern American politics,” Vance continued, regarding Harris’ anti-Christian hostility.

“Gretchen Whitmer does this really bizarre thing where she acts like she’s given somebody communion, but it’s a Dorito. And of course, Gretchen Whitmer isn’t like a minister of anything except for, you know, a church I don’t necessarily want to talk about, but think about how sacrilegious that is and think about how offensive that is to every person,” he said.

Earlier this. month, the Michigan governor, who is co-chair of Harris’ campaign, wore a Harris/Walz ball cap while administering a Dorito chip in what appeared to be a mock Eucharist.

“Frankly, whether you’re a person of Christian faith or not, Donald Trump and I are going to fight for your right to live your values, because that’s what the First Amendment protects,” Vance stated.

Harris also skipped the Al Smith Catholic charity dinner in New York last week, which presidential candidates from both parties traditionally attend. Former Vice President Walter Mondale was the last Democratic nominee to miss the dinner in 1984, and he lost 49 states to one when he faced Republican Ronald Reagan in that year’s election.

All this is adding up to a Democratic nominee who has become overtly anti-Christian.

At her Wisconsin rally, Harris did not have to affirm that Jesus is King as Vance did. She could have responded to the students by affirming their First Amendment rights, then saying, as she has at other events, “I’m speaking right now.”

Instead she told the Christians young men they were at the wrong rally. In other words, those who believe Jesus is Lord should not be supporting her candidacy.

Believers should vote accordingly.

